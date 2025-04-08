Volvo Penta strengthens dealer, OEM partnerships

In response to shifting customer demands and the increasing complexity of industrial equipment, Volvo Penta said it has streamlined its dealer network, focusing on stronger and highly specialized partners.

Volvo Penta aims to secure seamless support, from traditional diesel power to emerging electrification and data-driven services. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

“Our customers don’t just need an engine supplier – they need a long-term service partner who understands the challenges of their industry,” said Björn Säljö, Volvo Penta Industrial head of global service market. “By refining our dealer network, we’re ensuring that every partner has the technical expertise, financial strength and investment capacity to provide world-class service and adapt to the future of power solutions.”

The strategy furthers the specialization of the company’s dealer network across the broader service ecosystem that includes OEMs and their retail channels, the company noted. By aligning expertise and capabilities across these key partners, Volvo Penta said it aims to secure seamless support, from traditional diesel power to emerging electrification and data-driven services.

At bauma 2025, the company will highlight how service contracts now support engine sales, such as:

Performance-based service agreements optimizing uptime and reducing operating costs.

Subscription models for predictive maintenance and remote monitoring.

Bundled solutions, covering a holistic service ecosystem to maximize equipment efficiency.

At the core of Volvo Penta’s service transformation is connectivity, driven by advancements in IoT (Internet of Things), digital twins and real-time fleet analytics. Integrating data-driven insights into service contracts supports modular contracts for electrified equipment, off-highway productivity solutions and engine services designed to boost efficiency and cut emissions, the company added.

Hall A4, Stand 412