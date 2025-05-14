Junttan, Volvo Penta partner to power next-gen machines

Junttan, a Finish foundation equipment specialist, announced it has partnered with Volvo Penta to power its next-generation machines, starting with the new 20-tonne DR5 drilling rig.

Junttan’s DR5 drilling rig will be the first model to feature a Volvo Penta engine. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

Junttan began its search for a new powertrain partner in 2020 to future-proof its equipment for modern jobsite demands. After evaluating the market, Volvo Penta was selected for its extended maintenance intervals, compact engine design, scalable power options and robust global service network, as well as a cultural fit that emphasized agility, transparency and shared values, the announcement stated.

Junttan’s new DR5 single-pass drilling rig has a max drilling depth of 21 to 29 m (69 to 95 ft.) with a max diameter of 620 mm (24 in.). It will be the first model to feature the 12.8 L Volvo Penta TAD1385VE inline six-cylinder, Stage V/Tier 4 Final engine, which is rated 405 kW/551 hp, with peak torque of 2,650 Nm at 1,200 rpm. The engine includes common rail fuel injection, an overhead camshaft and fixed geometry turbocharger.

Volvo Penta TAD1385VE Stage V/Tier 4 Final engine. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

Optimized SCR/DPF technology contributes to efficient combustion. The engine is also compatible with 100% renewable HVO.

“For us, this is a strategic choice for the long term,” said Tomi Voutilainen, director of product management and engineering at Junttan. “Volvo Penta’s offering doesn’t just meet our technical needs today — it has the range, flexibility and development paths to support where we’re going tomorrow.”

“This partnership is built to evolve,” said Voutilainen. “Volvo Penta’s roadmap and modular approach give us confidence that we’ll have the power solutions we need — whatever the future brings.”