Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Bobcat combines two generators in one

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

20 November 2025

Bobcat Company has introduced the PG1140, which integrates two PG570 portable generators into a single 48-ft. trailer. The company said the configuration delivers enhanced output, simplified logistics and advanced load management in a single portable power generator package.

Bobcat PG1140 portable generator package. (Photo: Bobcat Company)

The PG1140 generates 1,140 kVA (912 kW) at 60-Hz frequency. Its twin generators are both powered by 15 L Cummins X15 six-cylinder, Tier 4 Final engines rated 680 hp (507 kWm). The engines incorporate selective catalytic reduction (SCR) aftertreatment technology, with no exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) required – which the company said eliminates the need for a minimum load and ensures reliable performance even in temperatures as low as -13° F (-25° C). Because the engines are suited for low-load or cyclical-load applications, there is said to be no wet stacking risk.

With over 1,300 gal. of onboard fuel and 92 gal. of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), the PG1140 offers more than 27 hours of runtime at 75% load. Its oversized alternator provides stable power output and supports applications with high motor starting demands. Other features include a link board panel for flexible voltage configuration and shore power access for block heaters and battery chargers.

The system measures 576.0 in. (14,630 mm) in length, 102 in. (2,590 mm) wide and 157.5 in. high with running gear. Operational weight is 57,840 lb. (26,236 kg). High trailer clearance and modular safety railings with ladder improve site mobility and operator protection. Ground-accessible switchgear and controls simplify operation. The trailer also accommodates power distribution equipment such as cabling and spider boxes behind the switchgear to streamline logistics.

The PG1140 is currently available at Bobcat dealerships across North America.

Bobcat Company Bobcat dealerships portable generator package enhanced output simplified logistics PG1140 PG570 portable generators North America Cummins X15 selective catalytic reduction
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
DiPerk delivers engines to the British Antarctic Survey
Engines use CHP to increase efficiency and reduce environmental impact
MWM launches new TCG 4170 V20 gen set
New gas gen set has control functions to streamline maintenance schedules
Caterpillar, Vertiv collaborate for data center energy optimization
Agreement aims to enhance data center efficiency, resiliency and deployment timelines.
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download