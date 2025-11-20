Bobcat combines two generators in one

Bobcat Company has introduced the PG1140, which integrates two PG570 portable generators into a single 48-ft. trailer. The company said the configuration delivers enhanced output, simplified logistics and advanced load management in a single portable power generator package.

Bobcat PG1140 portable generator package. (Photo: Bobcat Company)

The PG1140 generates 1,140 kVA (912 kW) at 60-Hz frequency. Its twin generators are both powered by 15 L Cummins X15 six-cylinder, Tier 4 Final engines rated 680 hp (507 kWm). The engines incorporate selective catalytic reduction (SCR) aftertreatment technology, with no exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) required – which the company said eliminates the need for a minimum load and ensures reliable performance even in temperatures as low as -13° F (-25° C). Because the engines are suited for low-load or cyclical-load applications, there is said to be no wet stacking risk.

With over 1,300 gal. of onboard fuel and 92 gal. of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), the PG1140 offers more than 27 hours of runtime at 75% load. Its oversized alternator provides stable power output and supports applications with high motor starting demands. Other features include a link board panel for flexible voltage configuration and shore power access for block heaters and battery chargers.

The system measures 576.0 in. (14,630 mm) in length, 102 in. (2,590 mm) wide and 157.5 in. high with running gear. Operational weight is 57,840 lb. (26,236 kg). High trailer clearance and modular safety railings with ladder improve site mobility and operator protection. Ground-accessible switchgear and controls simplify operation. The trailer also accommodates power distribution equipment such as cabling and spider boxes behind the switchgear to streamline logistics.

The PG1140 is currently available at Bobcat dealerships across North America.