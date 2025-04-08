Cummins spotlights Next Gen X15 at Bauma 2025

Sponsored Content: Telematics, lower fuel consumption, easier maintenance, and long life to overhaul are all benefits of the new Cummins X15

With 20+ ratings that range 400-700 hp (298-522 kW) and peak torque up to 2360 lb.-ft. (3200 Nm), off-highway OEMs upgrading their offerings with Cummins’ next generation X15 will be able to deliver higher power and torque to customers with less weight and a smaller package size that resembles a 13-liter engine.

The latest off-highway X15 from Cummins delivers up to 10% better fuel economy compared to the prior X15 model, with comparable ratings and duty cycles. The X15’s high-efficiency fuel injection delivers precise fueling and combustion control at ultra-high pressures. Together, with the newly optimized HE550 Wastegate turbocharger, the system offers excellent transient response and altitude capability—built with new upgraded materials for durable and reliable performance.

The X15 offers a maintenance-free breather and has no exhaust gas recirculation system, which collectively together will cut down on maintenance costs for new customers. Additionally, the new platform has been designed to provide a long life to overhaul resulting in potentially more productivity and stronger return on investment.

New adopters can now expect up to 1000-hour service intervals from the X15, which means less overall maintenance required—period. Coupled with a better design, whereby its fuel filter and oil drain now both share the same replacement interval, common service items can occur simultaneously which results in less downtime and improved maintenance planning for fleets.

Capabilities to support remote monitoring and diagnostics, together with over-the-air (OTA) software updates, make maintaining engine health a less costly pursuit through the next gen X15’s telematics features.

Jobsite service professionals can take advantage of real-time alerts that are priority ranked and paired with Cummins engineering recommendations on how and when to service potential issues before they progress. When new engine calibrations are released from Cummins, the X15 OTA programming capabilities allow for secure software updates using cellular connectivity.

Both digital technologies, together, help reduce the need and cost for technician dispatches and unnecessary service stops, while ensuring more timely and accurate diagnostic reports and up-to-date engine calibrations. These digital capabilities require a compatible OEM gateway and participating telematics service provider.

The X15 is part of the Cummins HELM™ fuel agnostic engine platform and will power large scale construction and industrial equipment such as wheel loaders, cranes, excavators and air compressors.

The fuel agnostic engine platform leverages common base engine hardware and unique fuel/air handling solutions to operate on varying fuel sources. This enables the engine to be compatible with a variety of current, and future, low and zero-carbon fuels, including natural gas, clean diesel, and hydrogen.

For more information on the X15 and Cummins at Bauma 2025, visit: http://www.cummins.com/events/bauma