Bobcat introduces PG40 and PG50 generators

PG50 portable generator (Photo: Bobcat)

Bobcat has introduced its new PG40 and PG50 portable generators for European markets. The new models replace the Stage 3A G40 and G60.

As the names suggest, the PG40 and PG50 respectively deliver 40 and 50 kVA prime power.

The two generators are powered by D24 engines which are Stage 5 compliant. Engine efficiency means that the generators do without a diesel exhaust treatment system.

Further features include alternators sourced from Stamford, which were first offered on the PG100 generator.

Both models use the Liquid Heat low-load management system which helps the units to support lighter loads as required and extend engine life.

Both units have low noise operation; to achieve this, the PG40 uses the LWA 88 system, while the PG50 has the LWA 89.

The generators have a new, compact design with optional factory-mounted running gear. They have fixed or variable height for ease of transportation (such as towing).

The COMAP MRS16 controller on the generators delivers telematics that both provide remote operating status and unit location.

Warranties for the new Bobcat generators are supported by the company’s own network, without any third-party involvement.