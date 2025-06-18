HED joins Power Progress Networking Forum

The latest participant to sign on as an inaugural supplier at the Power Progress Networking Forum is HED Inc.

Founded in 1986 and located in Hartford, Wis., HED is a designer and manufacturer of rugged electronic controls solutions for mobile equipment applications. It provides a complete line of controllers, displays, keypads and telematic solutions. It partners with mobile equipment manufacturers to create solutions, whether that is an on-off control for a hydraulic valve or a complex distributed intelligence system for total machine control and monitoring.

HED joins Ymer Technology, Kirloskar Americas, Rehlko and Zenith Power Products for the industry-first Power Progress Networking Forum, taking place Oct. 6 in Louisville, Ky., the day prior to the opening of AEM’s Utility Expo. The forum is part of the 90th anniversary celebration of Power Progress (formerly Diesel Progress) and will be hosted by the team at Power Progress, Power Progress International and KHL Group.

This first-of-its-kind forum will connect buyers and suppliers in the engine and powertrain industry in a one-day event held at the Galt House Hotel in the city’s downtown area. It will consist of prescheduled, structured one-on-one meetings with key industry suppliers. Attendees (delegates) can schedule meetings with vetted companies offering products and services aligned to their business needs.

Registration for the forum is free for delegates. In addition to scheduled meetings of your choice, registration includes access to short, targeted presentations, networking events and refreshments and the exclusive 90th Anniversary Celebration where we will toast the past, present and future of Power Progress.

Learn more about the Power Progress Networking Forum at KHLForums.com/PowerProgressForum or PowerProgressSummit.com.