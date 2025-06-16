Power Progress 90th Anniversary | 1935-2025
16 June 2025
90 years. One incredible journey. From 1935 to today, this is our story.
Your invite from us... Celebrate our legacy, share stories, and raise a glass to the future of the industry.
Following the Power Progress Networking Forum—an unparalleled opportunity to connect face-to-face with existing and potential suppliers ahead of Utility Expo—join us for the Power Progress 90th Anniversary Drinks Reception.
