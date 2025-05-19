Networking Forum inaugural suppliers announced

As part of the 90th anniversary celebration of Power Progress (formerly Diesel Progress), the team at Power Progress, Power Progress International and KHL Group will be kicking off an industry-first event with the Power Progress Networking Forum, taking place Oct. 6th, in Louisville, Ky., the day prior to the opening of the Utility Expo.

The Power Progress Networking Forum will connect buyers and suppliers in the engine and powertrain industry in a one-day event held at the historic Galt House Hotel in the city’s downtown area.

Maximize your time with prescheduled, structured one-on-one meetings with key industry suppliers. Meet only with vetted companies offering products and services aligned to your business needs. And enjoy all the forum has to offer, including short, targeted presentations, networking events and refreshments and entry to the exclusive 90th Anniversary Celebration where we toast the past, present and future of Power Progress. All of this at no cost to buyers/attendees!

Inaugural suppliers slated to participate include:

Rehlko – Formerly Kohler Energy, Rehlko is building upon the 100-plus year history of Kohler as it moves into a new era as a standalone company with a new majority owner and new name. The company plans to continue to grow its existing portfolio and brands, while exploring new opportunities in new markets and power systems. Click here to learn more.

Volvo Penta – With a history dating back to 1907, the Swedish manufacturer became part of the Volvo Group in 1935. While it has an extensive history of supplying engines to the industrial and marine sectors, it continues to broaden its portfolio of sustainable solutions, most recently with subsystems for battery energy storage systems (BESS). Click here to learn more.

Zenith Power Products – This vertically integrated company based in Tomahawk, Wisc., provides natural gas, LP gas and gasoline industrial and power generation engines ranging from 1.6 L to 11.8 L. It caters to industries needing reliable and customizable engine solutions, including construction, agriculture, irrigation, power generation and other industrial applications. Click here to learn more.

Details on additional suppliers will be shared as they become available.

Find out more about the Power Progress Networking Forum by visiting KHLForums.com/PowerProgressForum or PowerProgressSummit.com.