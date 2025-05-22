Related Articles
Rolls-Royce, Sanlorenzo extend contract for mtu yacht propulsion
Power Briefing recap, week of May 19
MAN Energy to lead ammonia gen-set project
Wärtsilä engine to power Canadian fishing vessel
Full-scale prototype of Moon excavator introduced

Meet Key Suppliers 1:1 at the Free Power Progress Networking Forum

22 May 2025

SPONSORED CONTENT

Make This Your Most Productive Day Yet. Get matched with top suppliers in advance for focused, high-impact one-on-one meetings.

Register Your Interest

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: [email protected]
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA