Utility Expo 2025 expands with competitions, partnerships

The Utility Expo is heading to the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville from Oct. 7-9, 2025, bringing with it several new features. The event, hosted every two years by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), is the gathering place for industry leaders, with over 900 companies showcasing the latest innovations, equipment and solutions for the utility and construction industries.

Source: The Utility Expo/Association of Equipment Manufacturers

“The Utility Expo has earned its reputation as the premier gathering place for utility professionals and contractors who are serious about growing their businesses and their expertise,” said Brianne Somers, Show Director of The Utility Expo. “We’re excited to bring the industry back together in Louisville this October and deliver an experience that helps move this industry forward.”

In addition to hands-on equipment test drives and interactive demonstrations as well as educational sessions, this year’s event introduces new features including:

The HDD Rodeo, a high-stakes horizontal directional drilling competition where top drilling crews will compete across eight lanes for substantial prizes, including advanced equipment packages and cash awards.

Partnership with the Common Ground Alliance (CGA) to promote National Safe Digging Month.

Partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) aimed at raising awareness and providing resources for mental health support within the utility workforce.

The NUCA Equipment Operators Challenge, a fun and engaging competition with competitors operating equipment in challenging games.

Expanded education offerings, more field classrooms and a new lunch symposia.

Co-located Women’s Conference – Power to ADVANCE Women in Utilities (professional development workshop).

Registration for the Utility Expo is open and can be accessed at www.theutilityexpo.com.

