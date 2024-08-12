2024 Power Progress Summit Awards finalists named

The finalists for the sixth annual Power Progress Summit Awards have been selected by an independent judging panel representing decades of industry expertise. The awards are a highlight of the annual summit, honoring excellence and achievement in the engine and powertrain industries.

The Power Progress Summit (formerly Diesel Progress Summit) will take place Oct. 1-2, at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill. It features a day and a half of conferences focused on changes in engines and powertrains being driven by emissions regulations, and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies. Partnering with the program this year will be the Off-Highway Conference, presented by KHL’s industry leading data and research firm, Off-Highway Research.

The Power Progress Summit Awards ceremony will recognize finalists and winners in a variety of categories, with a final award given at the end of the evening to recognize the Achievement of the Year - a ’best of the best’ chosen from the product category winners.

Following are the finalists in select categories, with the remainder to be announced at the summit to keep the anticipation and suspense going!

Engine of the Year

AGCO Power CORE50 engine

Caterpillar C13D diesel engine

Cummins X15N big bore engine

Engine Technology of the Year

Cummins Valvetrain Technologies’ valvetrain for X15 HELM engine platform

Deutz multi-fuel combustion engine platform

Proventia EATS with advanced AdBlue mixing technology

Control System/Monitoring Solution of the Year

Flash Battery Flash Data Center

HED CL-715 and CL-716 widescreen digital displays

John Deere Attachment Manager Technology

Off-Highway Product Application of the Year

Caterpillar/Flory Industries battery-powered field elevator prototype

John Deere Power Systems EVT in Spudnik Equipment potato harvester

Regal Rexnord CENTAFLEX-TIR coupling in crawler crane project

Electrification Technology of the Year

Danfoss ED3 onboard charger

HD Hyundai NCM battery pack

ZF Friedrichshafen eTRAC eCD60 drive system

Our esteemed judging panel for 2024 includes: Alan Berger, managing partner, abcg; Chetan Dharmadhikari, technical program manager, Mercury Marine; Jason Drost, senior engineering manager, Aprilaire; and Dennis J. Slater, president (retired), Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

