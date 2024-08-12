2024 Power Progress Summit Awards finalists named

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

12 August 2024

The finalists for the sixth annual Power Progress Summit Awards have been selected by an independent judging panel representing decades of industry expertise. The awards are a highlight of the annual summit, honoring excellence and achievement in the engine and powertrain industries.

The Power Progress Summit (formerly Diesel Progress Summit) will take place Oct. 1-2, at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill. It features a day and a half of conferences focused on changes in engines and powertrains being driven by emissions regulations, and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies. Partnering with the program this year will be the Off-Highway Conference, presented by KHL’s industry leading data and research firm, Off-Highway Research.

The Power Progress Summit Awards ceremony will recognize finalists and winners in a variety of categories, with a final award given at the end of the evening to recognize the Achievement of the Year - a ’best of the best’ chosen from the product category winners.

Following are the finalists in select categories, with the remainder to be announced at the summit to keep the anticipation and suspense going!

Engine of the Year
  • AGCO Power CORE50 engine
  • Caterpillar C13D diesel engine
  • Cummins X15N big bore engine
Engine Technology of the Year
  • Cummins Valvetrain Technologies’ valvetrain for X15 HELM engine platform
  • Deutz multi-fuel combustion engine platform
  • Proventia EATS with advanced AdBlue mixing technology
Control System/Monitoring Solution of the Year
  • Flash Battery Flash Data Center
  • HED CL-715 and CL-716 widescreen digital displays
  • John Deere Attachment Manager Technology
Off-Highway Product Application of the Year
  • Caterpillar/Flory Industries battery-powered field elevator prototype
  • John Deere Power Systems EVT in Spudnik Equipment potato harvester
  • Regal Rexnord CENTAFLEX-TIR coupling in crawler crane project
Electrification Technology of the Year
  • Danfoss ED3 onboard charger
  • HD Hyundai NCM battery pack
  • ZF Friedrichshafen eTRAC eCD60 drive system

Our esteemed judging panel for 2024 includes: Alan Berger, managing partner, abcg; Chetan Dharmadhikari, technical program manager, Mercury Marine; Jason Drost, senior engineering manager, Aprilaire; and Dennis J. Slater, president (retired), Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Click here to read more about the awards as well as the judging panel and their industry experience.

Click here for the full conference program and registration information. We look forward to seeing you there!

