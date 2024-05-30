32Group places 900-unit order for ZM Trucks

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

30 May 2024

ZO Motors' ZM Trucks 32Group is the exclusive distributor for ZM Trucks’ zero-emission battery electric and fuel cell electric commercial vehicles in select markets. (Photo: ZM Trucks)

Global holding company 32Group has placed a 900-unit order of ZM Truck models with ZO Motors North America. ZM Trucks is a zero-emissions commercial truck brand recently launched in North America, and the western expression of Japanese manufacturer ZO Motors.

32Group is the exclusive distributor for ZM Trucks’ zero-emission battery-electric and fuel cell electric commercial vehicles in select markets of West Asia, North Africa and Southern Europe. It aims to become the top supplier of new energy commercial vehicles in the regions served.

As an experienced commercial vehicle manufacturer and distributor, 32Group plans to provide solutions for charging infrastructure as well as offer a complete range of support services prior to and after deployment of ZM Trucks products in its market.

The parties noted they are further exploring joint venture KD manufacturing to service the region.

