50th year for Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant

Cummins Inc. announced the 50th anniversary of its Jamestown Engine Plant (JEP) in Jamestown, NY. Established in 1974, JEP celebrated the production of its 2.5 millionth engine in May 2023.

Cummins’ X15N natural gas engine, designed and manufactured in Jamestown, will launch this year. (Photo: Cummins)

Cummins attributed the plant’s success to the hard work and dedication of its employees, past and present, and the support of the Jamestown community. Over the years, the plant has contributed to local economic growth, provided jobs and supported numerous community initiatives, the company said, including annually contributing $1 million back to the community through charitable donations and employee volunteer hours served.

As JEP celebrates its 50-year milestone, Cummins said it is focused on the future, with the plant continuing to be a cornerstone of its global manufacturing network.

Cummins recently announced a $452 million investment into the 998,000-sq.-ft. facility to produce its fuel-agnostic internal combustion engine platform, which leverages a range of lower carbon fuel types, including natural gas, and is aligned with the company’s Destination Zero strategy.

“Celebrating 50 years of the Jamestown Engine Plant is a proud moment for all of us at Cummins,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins Chair and CEO. “We are uniquely positioned to build upon the decades of experience in designing and manufacturing industry-leading products here in Jamestown, including our industry’s first heavy-duty X15N engine launching this year.

“As we look to the future with our Destination Zero strategy and Cummins HELM platforms, I am excited about our continued journey towards providing sustainable power solutions with Jamestown playing a critical role.”