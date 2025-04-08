ABB shows new HES580-3L mobile inverter
08 April 2025
ABB has presented the new HES580-3L mobile inverter for the off-highway market at Bauma 2025, which is being held in Munich, Germany from April 7-13.
The new model features three-level topology. Where a two-level model can only switch between plus (+) and minus (-), the three-level model can switch between plus (+), minus (-) and zero (0).
As it switches between + and -, a two-step model creates a ripple in the current wave form. This ripple is much reduced in a three-step invertor, delivering a smoother overall power supply and causing reduced long-term damage to the motor.
“The three-level topology is something new, it helps us to reduce the harmonic losses in the motor by 75%,” explained David Segbers, global head of Product Management, Mobile ePower Products at ABB.
“This translates to less stress on the motor, the bearings, and an extended working life – we think it’s the most friendly drive for motors.”
The HES580 offers a series of other benefits. It requires less cooling, or alternatively the power can be increased without issue, when compared to a two-level inverter.
It’s also more energy efficient, which will become more important as power is increasingly delivered from batteries. Segbers explained that in a diesel-electric hybrid, using the HES580 would result in reduced diesel consumption.
The HES580 is designed for off-highway applications, but has its basis in rail power. According to Segbers, application of the three-tier topology in such cases has improved fuel economy by approximately 30%.
Asked if off-highway applications could see similar returns, Segbers noted that gains would be related to the operational profile of the machine.
