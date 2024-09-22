ABC launches new engine, exhibits at Innotrans.

The launch of the fuel-flexible 8EL23 engine at the SMM exhibition.

It is a busy time for the Belgium-based engine manufacturer Anglo Belgian Corporation (ABC); the company has launched a string of new engines in recent months to complete its Evolve range and the BeHydro family running on 100% hydrogen.

The latest launch was at the SMM maritime exhibition in Hamburg, where ABC unveiled its new medium-speed eight-cylinder inline engine Evolve 8EL23.

This engine follows the launches of the four-cylinder and six-cylinder units - 4EL23 and 6EL23 - completing the Evolve fuel-flexible engine lineup.

The new Evolve 8EL23 has a nominal power range between 1640 and 2880 kW (2230 to 3915 hp) at engine speed from 400 and 1200 r/min. It has an inline cylinder configuration with 230 mm bore and 310 mm stroke.

A common characteristic of the Evolve engines is their fuel flexibility that allows for straightforward conversion between liquid, dual, and gaseous fuels.

ABC explained its R&D team developed a versatile cylinder head design capable of supporting multiple fuel options and various firing solutions.

At SMM, the company also remarked on its dedication to quality which is demonstrated by the fact that the Evolve EL23 engine range is entirely manufactured at the facility in Ghent, Belgium, using components all sourced from within the European Union; actually ABC said that 85% of these components are produced within the ABC group and its engines are designed without the use of scarce or rare materials.

ABC will be exhibiting this week at the Innotrans exhibition in Berlin, Germany. Railways is one of the company’s main application fields, beside marine and power generation.

In the German capital, ABC will exhibit its BeHydro 6DZ engine for 100% hydrogen operation and the Evolve four-cylinder 4EL23 engine which is a great fit for locomotive applications, according to the manufacturer.

The Evolve 4EL23 is an inline engine with up to 1320 kW (1795 hp) continuous power rating and maximum 1200 r/min speed.

The engine has a single-stage turbo and water-cooled charge air; it features direct fuel injection and can be fueled by diesel, biodiesel, hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO), high-speed diesel (HSD), biofuel, and vegetable oils.

The Evolve 4EL23 is compliant with EU Stage 5 emissions regulations, using ABC’s emissions aftertreatment system.