Accelera by Cummins shows integrated brake chopper resistor at IAA 2024

Accelera by Cummins integrated brake chopper resistor (iBCR) (Photo: Accelera by Cummins)

Accelera by Cummins has unveiled its new integrated brake chopper resistor (iBCR) at IAA Transportation 2024, now being held in Hanover, Germany (17-22 September).

According to the related release, the new iBCR includes ‘robust’ cyber security features with improved performance and reliability.

“Our new iBCR transforms traditional electric drive systems by integrating enhanced efficiency, safety and cost-effectiveness,” said Brian Wilson, GM of eMobility at Accelera. “By harnessing regenerative braking and optimizing energy management, we’re driving innovation while shaping a cleaner, greener mobility landscape.”

Using tech from the Accelera ELFA 3 invertor series, the new iBCR is designed to address two critical aspects of electric commercial vehicle performance – electrical endurance braking and energy efficiency.

Acting as an electrical equivalent of a mechanical retarder, the excess energy regenerated from braking is redirected to the liquid-cooled resistor, where it dissipates as heat. The approach is said to deliver efficient energy management and improved braking performance.

That heat can be used to warm the vehicle cabin or help control battery pack temperatures.

By integrating a liquid-cooled resistor, the compact iBCR meets the UN ECE 13 European regulatory standards. It further helps to optimize battery pack size, while avoiding the need to carry buffer capacity.

The iBCR provides immediate capacity for high braking endurance, offering the capability to dissipate heat up to 150 kW output.