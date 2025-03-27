Accelera by Cummins to provide BE powertrain for Isuzu F-Series CV

Isuzu F-Series commercial vehicle models (Photo: Isuzu)

Accelera by Cummins, the zero-emissions business division of Cummins, and Isuzu Motors, are to team up for development of a new battery-electric powertrain for the Isuzu F-Series medium-duty truck.

The powertrain will feature a series of components from Accelera, including a next-gen battery, e-axle, accessories and controls.

“For our customers in the US and Canada, we are very excited to expand our product offering in Class 6 and 7 to include an F-Series BEV zero-emissions truck starting in 2027 in collaboration with Accelera,” said Shaun Skinner, president and CEO of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America.

“This addition to Isuzu’s portfolio assists us in providing customers more options to meet their medium-duty truck needs and maximize operational efficiencies. Additionally, creating a localized supply chain and assembly capabilities adds to our ability to meet customer demand.”

Specifically, the powertrain will feature li-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. These are described as a cost-effective solution which deliver an extended working life.

The 14Xe e-axle is equipped with the Elfa motor and inverter, products which have more than 1 billion road miles behind them.

Power Control and Accessory Systems (PCAS) 3.0 will support integration of vehicle accessories and controls that optimises packaging flexibility. PCAS 3.0, which is 70% smaller than the previous generation, further supports customisation to meet specific vehicle requirements.

“Introducing the new battery electric powertrain for Isuzu’s F-series medium-duty truck is a significant milestone in the journey toward a future of zero-emissions commercial transportation,” said Amy Davis, president of Accelera.

“The integration of Accelera’s advanced components into this truck showcases our expertise as a leader in zero-emissions powertrain technology and our commitment to delivering innovative solutions tailored to our customers’ needs.”

The Accelera by Cummins components set to make up the battery-electric powertrain of the Isuzu F-Series truck will be on display at the upcoming ACT Expo trade event, which will be held in Anaheim, California from April 28 – May 1.