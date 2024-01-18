Accelera, Daimler & PACCAR select site for U.S. battery cell production

Accelera by Cummins, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc., along with Daimler Trucks & Buses US Holding LLC and PACCAR have selected Marshall County, Mississippi, as the future site of advanced battery cell manufacturing for their planned joint venture.

“This site selection represents an exciting and tangible step toward advancing our Destination Zero strategy and our vision to lead the industry toward a decarbonized future,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins Chair and CEO. “We are excited to join the Marshall County community to drive economic growth and job creation in Mississippi, while continuing to expand our strong partnerships and serve the diverse needs of our customers.”

(Illustration: Daimler Truck)

The JV between the companies was announced in September 2023 and is intended to localize battery cell production for commercial electric vehicles and create scale to deliver cost-effective and differentiated battery cell technology that supports the adoption of electric vehicles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial transportation.

“Localized battery cell production is an important component of delivering our customers – the fleets that keep America and the world moving – cost-effective options for decarbonizing their operations,” said John O’Leary, president and CEO, Daimler Truck North America. “We’re grateful to the state of Mississippi and the Marshall County community for joining us in achieving this goal and helping to realize our shared climate goals.”

Accelera, Daimler Truck and PACCAR will each own 30% of, and jointly control, the business, which will focus on lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery technology for commercial battery-electric trucks. EVE Energy, a global manufacturer of LFP battery cells for the vehicle industry, will serve as the technology partner in the JV with 10% ownership and will contribute its battery cell design and manufacturing expertise to the future cell manufacturing plant.

The new facility is expected to create more than 2,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs, with the option for further expansion as demand grows, the announcement noted. The 21-GWh factory is expected to begin producing battery cells in 2027.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of applicable merger control and regulatory approvals, including the submission of a voluntary notice to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).