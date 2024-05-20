Accelera shows next-gen hydrogen & electric solutions

Accelera by Cummins, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc., is showcasing new versions of its hydrogen fuel cell engines, a high-efficiency eAxle and its next-generation batteries at this year’s Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, taking place May 20-23 in Las Vegas.

A 300-kW fuel cell engine is on display in addition to a Navistar RH International Class 8 heavy-duty truck equipped with two rail-mounted FCE150 engines (shown). (Photo: Accelera by Cummins)

The latest generation of fuel cell technology can be found in the newly launched FCE300 and FCE150 fuel cell engines. Both offer increased power density for larger systems, improved system efficiency and advanced durability, Accelera said. Their modular architecture is designed to provide configurations for a variety of applications and layouts, while streamlining integration processes for on- and off-highway mobile and stationary applications, the company added.

Also featured is the 14Xe, Accelera’s newest eAxle. Available with a three-speed twin-countershaft or a two-speed planetary transmission, the eAxle is designed to accommodate increased torque, power and battery voltage requirements, as well as minimize the need for wheel-end reductions.

The 14Xe is equipped with Accelera’s ELFA 3 V3.2, a high-power inverter, which the company said provides for an enhanced electric drivetrain with an increased focus on functional safety and cybersecurity. The 14Xe is best suited for heavy-duty 6x4 applications in a tandem configuration or as a single application for medium-duty and school bus applications.

The BP104E is Accelera’s newest and most flexible battery platform. The next-gen lithium iron phosphate (LFP) platform is highly modular and can adapt easily to different customer needs, the company stated, providing greater life performance and fast charging capabilities.

The BP104E has a rated energy capacity of 104 kWh and a max voltage range of 830V. The next-gen LFP chemistry composition and cell-to-pack architecture are designed to make it more energy dense and cost competitive. Volume production of this battery is planned for 2027 with locally manufactured cells in the U.S.

Also on display at ACT Expo are the BP97E nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack; BP107E LFP battery pack; and 1 CS2002 high-powered, remote-mount, direct-drive traction motor.