Accelleron, HD Hyundai extend service agreement

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

10 May 2024

Accelleron, a a global provider of turbocharging technologies, has renewed a service agreement with engine builder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Engine & Machinery Division (HHI-EMD) and its lifecycle service company HD Hyundai Marine Solution (HMS). The agreement is designed to ensure that owners of engines built by HHI-EMD and vessels or power plants serviced by HMS can benefit from Accelleron’s turbocharger service experience, spare parts, lifecycle upgrades and efficiency solutions.

HD HMS AM Sales Managing Director Jang-ho Kim and Accelleron Head of Global Service Sales Dirk Balthasar during the service agreement signing ceremony. (Photo: Accelleron)

As part of the cooperation, Accelleron will assure delivery of spare parts and service for all its turbochargers installed on HIMSEN four-stroke engines designed and two-stroke engines built under license by HHI-EMD. Vessels serviced by HMS will also have access to eco-friendly upgrades including Engine Part-Load Optimization (EPLO), which can significantly improve engine efficiency and emissions on vessels operating at lower engine loads to comply with design efficiency and carbon intensity requirements, Accelleron stated.

The two companies are also engaged in a digital cooperation, sharing data that enables them to support customers in increasing engine efficiency and reducing operational costs and emissions.

“HD HMS is confident that its partnership with Accelleron will play a critical role in achieving the maritime industry’s decarbonization goals,” said Jang-ho Kim, HD HMS AM Sales Managing Director. “This collaboration will enable us to equip our customers with even more efficient and sustainable ship solutions.”

Accelleron Service Division President Roland Schwarz said the long-lasting cooperation between the companies is built on close collaboration, developed throughout the years to the benefit of their joint customers. “The renewal of this agreement is a strong commitment to jointly develop our service offerings further,” he continued, “supporting the decarbonization of the maritime industry by combining engine and turbocharger competence.”

Industry News Power Technology Marine Transportation Commercial Service & support Service programs/uptime support
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
Simon Kelly Sales Manager Tel: +44 (0) 1892 786 223 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA