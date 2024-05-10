Accelleron, HD Hyundai extend service agreement

Accelleron, a a global provider of turbocharging technologies, has renewed a service agreement with engine builder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Engine & Machinery Division (HHI-EMD) and its lifecycle service company HD Hyundai Marine Solution (HMS). The agreement is designed to ensure that owners of engines built by HHI-EMD and vessels or power plants serviced by HMS can benefit from Accelleron’s turbocharger service experience, spare parts, lifecycle upgrades and efficiency solutions.

HD HMS AM Sales Managing Director Jang-ho Kim and Accelleron Head of Global Service Sales Dirk Balthasar during the service agreement signing ceremony. (Photo: Accelleron)

As part of the cooperation, Accelleron will assure delivery of spare parts and service for all its turbochargers installed on HIMSEN four-stroke engines designed and two-stroke engines built under license by HHI-EMD. Vessels serviced by HMS will also have access to eco-friendly upgrades including Engine Part-Load Optimization (EPLO), which can significantly improve engine efficiency and emissions on vessels operating at lower engine loads to comply with design efficiency and carbon intensity requirements, Accelleron stated.

The two companies are also engaged in a digital cooperation, sharing data that enables them to support customers in increasing engine efficiency and reducing operational costs and emissions.

“HD HMS is confident that its partnership with Accelleron will play a critical role in achieving the maritime industry’s decarbonization goals,” said Jang-ho Kim, HD HMS AM Sales Managing Director. “This collaboration will enable us to equip our customers with even more efficient and sustainable ship solutions.”

Accelleron Service Division President Roland Schwarz said the long-lasting cooperation between the companies is built on close collaboration, developed throughout the years to the benefit of their joint customers. “The renewal of this agreement is a strong commitment to jointly develop our service offerings further,” he continued, “supporting the decarbonization of the maritime industry by combining engine and turbocharger competence.”