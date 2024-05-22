ACT Expo 2024: Bendix shows scalable electric vehicle solutions

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems is showing its latest technology for hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) applications at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, taking place this week in Las Vegas. This includes demonstrating its Global Scalable Brake Control (GSBC) compatibility with EV powertrains and its capacity to enhance driver assistance safety systems.

The Global Scalable Air Treatment system can control both traditional air compressors as well as those operated by electric motors. (Photo: Bendix)

GSBC is the company’s electronic braking system (EBS) – also sometimes referred to as “brake-by-wire” or electropneumatic braking system technology. While it uses electronic signals to control brake applications, according to TJ Thomas, director of marketing and customer solutions, Controls Group, at Bendix, the air system on an EBS-equipped vehicle remains the means of actuation.

“The fundamentals of braking are unchanged, and in the event of an electrical failure, the existing air brake actuation helps meet system safety requirements,” he said. “For autonomous vehicles, GSBC leverages the same EBS safety mechanism and adds a secondary control layer, providing increased braking availability in the event of certain malfunctions with the primary braking system.”

During regenerative braking, incorporated safety features such as antilock braking systems (ABS) and stability control remain available, enabling higher-level driver assistance systems like collision mitigation to function normally, Bendix noted. GSBC also better optimizes technologies such as full stability and collision mitigation by providing more precise control during each brake application, down to the individual axles and wheel ends.

The GSBC is compatible with single, dual, and per-wheel-end electric and hybrid powertrains in applications ranging from medium- to heavy-duty trucks to school buses, Bendix added.

Air treatment and ecompressors

Bendix is also showing its Global Scalable Air Treatment (GSAT) and electric air compressors (eCompressors) at the event.

GSAT is a modular control system for compressed air-operated braking systems. It can control both traditional air compressors as well as those operated by electric motors. Its compact, lightweight construction uses an aluminum plate, interior polymer components and a steel plate to achieve the structural strength required to withstand the required air pressure levels.

An intelligent functional controller drives closer integration of the air compressor and air dryer and delivers fuel savings by incorporating a more intelligent charging strategy and directing the compressor speed control for optimal charging efficiency, Bendix said. GSAT also integrates the features of Bendix Intellipark Electronic Parking Brake System, and electronically controls brake system features such as anti-compounding and spring brake inversion. It also offers the latest technologies in functional safety and cybersecurity protections.

Two models of electric compressors are available, suited for electric and other alternative-fuel vehicle applications: the ESM Electric Screw Module and the EVM Electric Vane Module.

“Both eCompressor models are an ideal match for alternative-drive vehicles since they operate noticeably quieter than a comparable piston compressor,” said Jason Kolecki, Bendix director, marketing and customer solutions – Air Supply and Drivetrain.

The eCompressors contain an electric motor with an integrated high-voltage DC/AC inverter, enabling smooth starts and stops and air delivery adjustments. They are connected to the vehicle’s Controller Area Network (CAN) and respond to the air system controller’s input based on changing air demand requirements.

Both models can be used in hybrid and fully electric vehicles, but the ESM is better suited for high air demand applications such as transit buses and trucks, while the EVM optimizes air systems for low and medium air demand applications like long-haul vehicles.