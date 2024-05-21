ACT Expo 2024: FPT Industrial shows eAX375-R e-axle

eAX375-R e-axle at ACT Expo (Photo: FPT Industrial)

FPT Industrial, part of Italy’s Iveco Group, designs and manufactures efficient, low-impact powertrains for a variety of applications. The company will have a series of new products on show at ACT Expo 2024 in Las Vegas, including new e-powertrain solutions.

Featuring on the FPT stand is the eAX375-R e-axle. Shown for the first time in North America, this is the company’s first second-generation e-axle model. It joins the eAX840-R and the LCV Central Drive eCD140.

The eAX375-R is an integrated electric axle intended for medium-duty 4x2 vehicles (up to 29 tons GVW) and heavy-duty 6x4 vehicles (up to 49 tons GCVW). Gross axle weight is 13 tons.

The single-motor model delivers peak power of 375 kW. A two-speed gearbox helps to deliver an operational efficiency figure in excess of 92%.

Other features include the bolted wheel ends, which allow the electric axle to be both scalable and adaptable. The axle delivers up to 22,000 lb (30,000 Nm) of torque at the drive wheels. Service life is said to be up to 1 million miles (1.6 million km).

In addition, FPT Industrial will show the new XC13. Introduced at IAA Transportation in 2023, this engine combines a standised block/platfom with a choice of three heads supporting one of three different fuel types: diesel, natural gas (including biomethane) and hydrogen.

The new engine is anticipated to play a leading role in achieving the fleet-wide 2025 CO2 emissions target, described as ‘the group’s most significant decarbonisation program’.