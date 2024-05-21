ACT Expo 2024: Rizon shows 2025 MY EV truck models

New Rizon EV CVs unveiled at ACT Expo (Photo: Rizon)

Rizon, the electric truck brand from Daimler Trucks, is to show two new vehicles for the 2025 model year at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Las Vegas.

The e18Mx and e18Lx are respectively Class 4 and 5 models which offer an upgraded payload capacity of 18,850 lb (8550 kg), up from the previous model’s 17, 995 lb (8160 kg).

In addition, the trucks will come with an improved warranty. This covers the powertrain and high-voltage equipment for eight years/120,000 miles and the battery packs for eight years/185,000 miles.

A lot has happened [since last year’s launch], including customer handovers and Rizon’s entry into the Canadian market” sajd Andreas Deuschle, global head of Rizon Trucks. “Now we’re ready to offer our model-year 2025 trucks. By increasing the gross vehicle weight and updating the warranty, Rizon is taking important steps forward to provide customers with the best solutions for their business.”

The M variant features two battery packs, while the L version has three packs. The trucks are available with two battery charging systems, DC fast charging (using a CCS1 connector and AC charging via a J1772 connection. Respective ranges for the two trucks are 110 and 160 miles (with a 50% payload and dependent on conditions).

Intended for last-mile deliveries, the trucks can be customised with a choice of body options, including box and stake beds. The electric powertrains offer a series of advantages, including a tight turning circle.

Rizon, the ninth brand of Daimler Truck, was launched at the ACT Expo in 2023. The trucks are distributed by Velocity EV, based in Whittier, California.