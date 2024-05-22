ACT Expo 2024: Werner adds hydrogen fuel cell truck to fleet

Transportation and logistics provider Werner Enterprises, Inc. announced the integration of an International RH Series hydrogen fuel cell truck into its fleet, a move it said highlights the company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in the transportation industry.

The model year 2021 Class 8 vehicle has a 226-in. wheelbase and is powered by technology from Accelera by Cummins, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc. The truck uses both an Accelera hydrogen fuel cell engine and electric powertrain for emissions-free operation.

The vehicle is being featured in Accelera’s booth #2230-22031 at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, taking place in Las Vegas this week.

According to the company, Werner is dedicated to testing and validating innovative fleet technologies and practices to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce pollution from freight operations. In addition to the hydrogen fuel cell, testing areas include biodiesel fuel blends, Class 8 battery-electric vehicle (BEV) tractors, compressed natural gas (CNG) engines and more.

Chad Dittberner, Werner SVP of the One-Way Network and Innovation Council Leader, said the addition of the hydrogen fuel cell truck “aligns perfectly with our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint by 55% by 2035. By investing in cutting-edge technology like the Accelera fuel cell engine, we’re not only enhancing our operational efficiency but also championing a greener future for the transportation industry.”

The vehicle represents a collaborative effort involving industry leaders such as Accelera, Navistar, SoCal Gas, the South Coast Air Quality Management District and the U.S. Department of Energy.

“As this exciting journey with Werner begins, it’s important to note we’re not just deploying fuel cell technology – we’re shaping the future of transportation, one collaboration at a time,” said Dawn Wehr, general manager of Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Technologies at Accelera by Cummins. “By working closely with industry leaders like Werner, we’re leveraging collective expertise to refine and improve zero-emissions innovations. Together, we’re validating technology in real-world environments, increasing industry credibility and confidence.”