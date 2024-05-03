AEF and AgGateway join AEM ag event

Source: Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation (AEF)

The Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation (AEF) and AgGateway, two non-profit associations working to ensure the interoperability between agricultural brands and technology platforms, will participate in the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) second “Celebration of Modern Ag on the National Mall” event.

Scheduled for May 6-8 in Washington, D.C., the event will feature 25 AEM members and 30 AEM partners in booths set up along the National Mall highlighting the agricultural equipment industry’s contributions and dedication to a sustainable future of food and farming. The event provides an opportunity for the ag industry and legislators to participate in a dialogue, promoting a better understanding of regulations, compliance and challenges.

The event will also provide the opportunity for the nation’s policymakers to learn how AEF and AgGateway are working together to provide a foundation for shaping sustainable agriculture. The AEF and AgGateway booths will be co-located with additional Ag Tech companies in the “Digital Ag Pavilion” between the Smithsonian museums.

Compatible and interoperable systems using data standards developed and implemented through AEF and AgGateway are elemental to bringing greater efficiency, productivity and profitability, the associations noted, delivering on existing and evolving regulatory requirements for improving sustainability and transparency. Both AEF and AgGateway organize the pathways and forums for equipment manufacturers and other participants in the agricultural industry to collaborate on precision farming technology, they added.

“We are pleased to be participating alongside AgGateway in AEM’s Ag on the Mall event. The future of food and farming will increasingly be data driven, and the ability to understand, exchange and transform data into insights is made possible due to the interoperability that AEF and AgGateway are delivering today,” said Norbert Schlingmann, general manager, AEF. “It is important for legislators to understand that precision ag technology and the vital work we’re all doing individually and jointly will enable sustainable future practices and policies.”

“Precision agriculture technology is a critical foundation to the farmer’s ability to grow and deliver safe, affordable food,” added Brent Kemp, president and CEO, AgGateway. “AgGateway and the AEF have a collaborative, practical approach towards improving farm efficiency and productivity. Together, we are working to define the digital infrastructure which allows farmers to generate, store, and access their data wherever it lives.”