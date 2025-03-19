AEF Spring Plugfest to test interoperability

The Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation (AEF) will hold its spring Plugfest in Milwaukee, Wis., March 31 to April 3, in conjunction with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).

Participants at the AEF Plugfest 2024. (Photo: Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation)

AEF is a global nonprofit organization founded to improve cross-manufacturer compatibility in agricultural equipment, with an increased focus on precision agriculture and interoperability between global brands. Its biannual Plufest provides an opportunity for precision ag software engineers to test compatibility and correct communication of their ISOBUS products.

The Plugfests ensure that manufacturers of tractors, implements and components are interpreting the ISO 11783 standard in a compatible way. For two consecutive days, dozens of technical teams from across the ag industry will “plug in” their competing equipment to help ensure they work together seamlessly.

During the event, engineers will test their ISOBUS products for compatibility with those from their competitors, performing up to 48 different tests in 45-minute timeslots to see what works the first time, and sometimes where improvements are needed to obtain compatibility on the ISOBUS, AEF noted.

“Our North American Plugfest is important for both large and small companies to discover and resolve interoperability issues prior to their products’ launch,” said Norbert Schlingmann, general manager, AEF. “There is a wider variety of manufacturers creating a broader scope of agricultural products today. Achieving cross-brand compatibility is crucial in the global marketplace as it directly influences efficiency, productivity and sustainability.

“Interoperability and equipment compatibility is a global challenge, and we want to make sure that we’re using global standards, whether that’s in the Americas, Europe, Asia or Africa,” he continued. “Farmers need tools that work. It all comes down to creating solutions as an industry that answer one question: ‘How can we do agriculture better together.’”

The AEF Plugfest events attract attendees and participants from AEF core member companies AGCO, CNH Industrial, Claas, John Deere, Horsch, Kubota, Kuhn, Same Deutz-Fahr and others. The fall 2025 Plugfest will take place Sept 8 to 12 in Marienfeld, Germany.

AEF Membership is required for participant registration and applies to anyone who is directly or indirectly involved with testing activities. For more information, visit www.aef-online.org.