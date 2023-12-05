AEM announces 2024 officers, new directors
05 December 2023
New leaders elected at AEM annual meeting in Ft. Lauderdale
The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) announced its 2024 officers and directors elected to the AEM Board of Directors and Agriculture and Construction Equipment Sector Boards during its annual meeting in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., this week.
“We extend a warm welcome our 2024 officers and new and returning directors and wish to publicly thank them and their companies for steadfastly supporting the Association and its goals,” said AEM President Megan Tanel. “AEM’s success and growth hinges on the unwavering dedication of its volunteer leadership and the active involvement of its members. Their commitment and contributions are instrumental in propelling the industry forward. Through their engagement we strive to deliver excellence and provide the most valuable service and programs for our members.”
AEM said its officers and directors provide strategic direction and guidance for AEM initiatives that help members and the industry succeed. Key action areas include advocacy and public affairs; market information; safety, regulatory and technical issues; and exhibitions and events.
2024 AEM Officers
- Chair: Todd Stucke, President of Kubota Tractor Corporation and Executive Officer of Kubota Corporation
- Vice Chair: Linda Hasenfratz, Executive Chair and CEO, Linamar
- Ag Chair: Bill Hurley, VP of Global Government Affairs, AGCO
- CE Chair: Eric Sauvage, President and CEO, LBX Company
- Treasurer: Melvin Porter, President and CEO, Link-Belt Cranes
- Secretary: Megan Tanel, President, AEM
2024 AEM Board of Directors:
- Jason Andringa, President and CEO, Vermeer
- Kris Flitcroft, Vice Chairwoman, AC Business Media
- Richard Fox-Marrs, President, JCB North America
- Dave Gilmore, Senior VP, Deere & Company
- Grant Godbersen, VP of Manufacturing, GOMACO
- Mike Haberman, Executive VP, Industrial Equipment Division, Alamo Group
- Scott Harris, Brand President of Case IH and STEYR, CNH Industrial
- Linda Hasenfratz, Executive Chair and CEO, Linamar
- Bill Hurley, VP of Global Government Affairs, AGCO
- Keith Johnson, President, Kondex
- Phil Kelliher, Senior VP Americas Distribution, Service & Marketing, Caterpillar
- Laura Ness Owens, VP, Global Brand and NA Marketing, Doosan Bobcat North America
- Greg Petras, President, Kuhn North America
- Melvin Porter, President and CEO, Link-Belt Cranes
- Austin Ramirez, CEO, Husco
- Jeff Reed, Chairman, Reed International
- Eric Sauvage, President and CEO, LBX Company
- Rod Schrader, Chairman and CEO, Komatsu America
- Todd Stucke, President of Kubota Tractor Corporation and Executive Officer of Kubota Corporation
- Pat Weiler, President and CEO, Weiler
2024 AEM Ag Sector Board:
- Chair: Bill Hurley, VP of Global Government Affairs, AGCO
- Vice Chair: Greg Petras, President, Kuhn North America
- Grant Adolph, Chairman of the Board and COO, Buhler Industries
- Kurt Buehler, Group President, MacDon Industries
- Shane Coates, VP, Agriculture, JCB
- Kurt Coffey, VP, Case IH, North America, CNH Industrial
- Mark Core, Executive VP, Forage and Lifecycle, CMO, Vermeer
- Fernando Cuccioli, Executive VP, Cluster Americas, DeLaval
- Charlene Finck, President, Farm Journal
- Dave Gilmore, Senior VP, Deere & Company
- Mike Gomes, VP, Sustainability and Global CSR, Topcon Positioning Systems
- Doug Griffin, Partner, Context Network
- Bill Hurley, VP of Global Government Affairs, AGCO
- Keith Johnson, President, Kondex
- Todd Kniffen, Senior VP, Engineering & Global Product Management, Kinze Manufacturing
- Dietz Lankhorst, President and CEO, Krone NA
- Brian Nelson, CEO and Chairman, HCC
- Gustavo Oberto, President, Global Irrigation, Lindsay
- Greg Petras, President, Kuhn North America
- Viren Popli, President and CEO, Mahindra USA
- Eric Raby, SVP, Americas, CLAAS of America
- Todd Stucke, President of Kubota Tractor Corporation and Executive Officer of Kubota Corporation
2024 Construction Equipment Sector Board
- Chair: Eric Sauvage, President and CEO, LBX Company
- Vice Chair: Erica Baird, Executive Director, Global Sales and Service, Cummins
- Jay Allen, President and CEO, Allen Engineering
- Erica Baird, Executive Director, Cummins
- Brian Bieller, President, BOMAG Americas
- Otto Breitschwerdt, Senior VP, Building Construction Products of Caterpillar, Caterpillar
- Glen Calder, VP, Operations, Calder Brothers
- Susanne Cobey, CEO, Eagle Crusher Company
- Jason Daly, VP Sales, Marketing, Aftermarket & Customer Success, John Deere Construction and Forestry Division
- Mike Gidaspow, VP, Products, Service and Solutions, Komatsu America
- Jim Glazer, President and CEO, Elliott Equipment
- John Grote, COO, Grote Industries
- Willie Harbert, VP, Danfoss Power Solutions
- Dave Hughes, VP, Global Sales, McElroy Manufacturing
- Pete Large, Senior VP, Construction, Trimble
- Leandro Lecheta, President, NA Construction Segment, CNH Industrial
- Brian Metcalf, President and CEO, Ring-O-Matic
- Pete Moeller, Group VP, Construction Businesses, The Toro Company
- Melvin Porter, President and CEO, Link-Belt Cranes
- Bryan Rich, Executive Strategic Advisor, SmartEquip
- Eric Sauvage, President and CEO, LBX Company
- Magnus Thibblin, VP, Heavy Construction, Hexagon