AEM Manufacturing Express offers Ford F-150 grand prize

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) has announced an opportunity for the public to engage with the U.S. manufacturing industry while competing for a chance to win a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Source: Association of Equipment Manufacturers

The Manufacturing Express is a major public engagement initiative and the largest in AEM’s 130-year history. At its conclusion, it will have visited 80 equipment manufacturers in 20 states, with the goal of giving people across the U.S. the opportunity to learn about and celebrate the vital role of the 2.3 million men and women working in the equipment manufacturing industry.

“This tour is about recognizing the essential contributions of U.S. equipment manufacturers and engaging the public in a fun and interactive way,” said Wade Balkonis, AEM director of Grassroots Advocacy. “Through the Manufacturing Challenge, we’re providing a unique opportunity to raise awareness of our industry and giving participants a chance to win one of the most iconic vehicles in the country — the Ford F-150.”

Attendees and participants are able to take part online in the Manufacturing Challenge, an industry-themed online video game that allows participants to test their knowledge by answering a series of trivia questions related to the equipment manufacturing industry. Players who excel in the challenge will be entered to win the Ford F-150 grand prize. The game has been available both at tour stops and online, making it accessible to a nationwide audience.

AEM has most recently been weaving its way through the Midwest and will cap off the Manufacturing Express tour with its final stop at Komatsu in Milwaukee, Wis., on Oct. 18. The association pointed out that in Wisconsin, equipment manufacturing supports over 180,000 jobs and contributes nearly $22 billion to the state economy every year. This week, the Manufacturing Express visited:

Kuhn North America in Brodhead

Kondex in Lomira

CNH in Racine

Wacker Neuson in Menomonee Falls

Super Products in Mukwonago

Husco in Waukesha

The Manufacturing Express serves as a platform to showcase the industry’s $316 billion contribution to the U.S. economy. In a pivotal election year, the tour aims to highlight bipartisan policies that support the growth and success of equipment manufacturing companies and their workforce.

For more information on the Manufacturing Challenge or to learn more about the AEM Manufacturing Express tour, visit: https://challenge.manufacturingexpress.org/