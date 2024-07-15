AGCO exec: How engine suppliers can solve customer challenges

At Power Progress Summit, AGCO’s Kelvin Bennett will speak to how to help meet customer needs in the energy transition

Agricultural equipment manufacturer AGCO represents numerous brands and product types, each of which is facing its own unique challenge in meeting customer needs in the transition to lower- and zero-emission power systems. Leading the research and development of the full spectrum of AGCO products and integration with the brands is Kelvin Bennett, senior vice president, Engineering – who will also be spearheading a discussion of “How engine suppliers are solving customer challenges in the energy transition” at the 2024 Power Progress Summit taking place Oct. 1-2 at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill.

Kelvin Bennett, senior vice president, Engineering, AGCO

In his role at AGCO, Bennett heads the research and development of solutions that aim to reduce the CO2 emissions of agriculture significantly in the coming decades – a major strategic goal for AGCO, with powertrain solutions developed by AGCO Power at the heart of helping make agriculture and other off-road work more sustainable, the company noted. Bennett uses his leadership skills and diverse experience to encourage cross-functional cooperation. His experience prior to AGCO includes engineering positions at CNH Industrial, Husqvarna Group and Nilfisk.

Bennett holds a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering and a bachelor’s degree in Bio and Agricultural Engineering from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He is currently based in Neuhausen, Switzerland.

Bennett will join a distinguished group of speakers at the Power Progress Summit, which is designed to inform machine and vehicle OEMs, equipment owners, engine manufacturers and distributors and component and powertrain suppliers about the changing dynamics in the markets they serve.

This year’s summit, under the theme, “Developments in Digitalization & Decarbonization”, will feature a day and a half of presentations focused on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains that are being driven by emissions regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies. It will also bring in conversations related to automation and autonomy, connectivity, artificial intelligence and more in relation to their role in accelerating strategies to deliver more efficient and lower/zero-carbon solutions.

Partnering with the program this year will be the Off-Highway Conference, presented by Off-Highway Research, KHL’s industry leading data and research firm covering the global off-highway equipment markets. OHR will deliver state of the industry reports, both regional and global, and examine how alternative energy solutions will factor into the market outlook.

In addition, the Summit will recognize excellence in product design, development and innovation with the annual Power Progress Summit Awards, which are now open for entry through July 17.

To learn more or to register to attend, visit PowerProgressSummit.com.