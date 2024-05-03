AGCO opens The Fendt Lodge

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

03 May 2024

Facility will serve as the brand’s official North American home

Jackson AGCO’s Fendt Lodge in Jackson, Minn., includes displays such as this restored 1958 Fendt FL236 Dieselross tractor. (Photo: AGCO)

AGCO Corp. opened The Fendt Lodge in Jackson, Minn., May 1. The 16,000-sq. ft. customer experience center is adjacent to AGCO’s Jackson factory and serves as the official home for Fendt in North America. It includes a Fendt history center and is expected to be the site of customer visits, launch events, dealer meetings, and corporate gatherings. The Lodge is open for public visits beginning May 2.

“Farmers’ reception of the Fendt brand has been spectacular, and it’s a driving factor in AGCO’s growth the last few years,” said Eric Hansotia, AGCO Chairman, President and CEO. “The Fendt Lodge represents AGCO’s commitment to farmers in North America, our faith in Fendt’s very bright future and pride in our Jackson teams and community.”

Fendt AGCO has opened Fendt Lodge, the brand’s official home in North America. The company said the facility will host corporate meetings, product launches, dealer training and customer visits. (Photo: AGCO)

The Fendt Lodge is designed in the style of a traditional Midwestern lake lodge, complete with a theater and conference rooms, historical and educational exhibits, product displays and Fendt equipment simulators, merchandise shop and coffee bar.

It will serve as the brand’s North American hub for dealer training, sales meetings and brand celebrations while also introducing farmers and visitors to Fendt’s brand values, product innovations and test track driving opportunities.

Tours of AGCO’s Jackson manufacturing facility, where Fendt’s track tractors and Rogator applicators are built, are also available.

“Fendt is recognized as one of the industry’s most innovative and effective equipment providers, and The Fendt Lodge gives us a world-class facility to highlight our farmer-focused solutions,” said Joe DiPietro, vice president for Fendt North America and AGCO general manager for North America. “We’re excited to share the educational opportunities and exceptional brand experiences it offers farmers, students, dealers and our employees.”

The facility that houses The Fendt Lodge was originally opened by AGCO in 2012 as the Intivity Center. The factory it is next to was originally opened in 1963 by application equipment OEM Ag-Chem Equipment. AGCO acquired that company in 2001 and has significantly expanded the southern Minnesota operation’s footprint since then.

The Fendt Lodge is located just south of I-90 at 202 Industrial Parkway in Jackson.  

