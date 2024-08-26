AGCO’s Massey Ferguson to unveil 9S Series tractor at 2024 Farm Progress Show

Agricultural machinery maker AGCO Corporation announced the North American debut of the Massey Ferguson 9S Series tractor. The MF 9S Series was designed with the farmer in mind, AGCO said, offering dependability and efficiency to help farmers achieve a lower overall cost of ownership. The MF 9S Series will be on display during the 2024 Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, on August 27-29.

“This machine is an industry-leading planting, baling and tillage solution designed by and for farmers,” said Brad Arnold, vice president of Massey Ferguson North America.

AGCO’s Massey Ferguson brand will introduce the 9S Series tractor to North American audiences at the 2024 Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa. (Photo: AGCO)

AGCO said the design of the MF 9S Series ensures farmers get into the field on time to meet their optimum planting window. While in the field, operators have experienced as much as a 15 percent reduction in fuel consumption, the company said.

The tractor is driven by an AGCO Power six-cylinder, 8.4L coupled with a Dyna-VT transmission. It also has a Protect-U cab design, as seen on previous Massey Ferguson S Series models, for superior cab comfort and visibility, the company said.

The tractor’s 90 gpm ECO (economy) pump will allow farmers to deliver the power needed to operate the technology features on the implements they need without sacrificing tractor power, AGCO said.

The right ballast reduces unneeded compaction while providing high levels of traction for heavy draft work. Additionally, MF Care service comes standard on every tractor and is combined with extended warranty options as well as reduced costs and servicing time.

“Massey Ferguson designed this 9S Series to have optimal power so that farmers can get the job done right night or day,” Arnold said. “When you have a short window of time to reach maximum yield potential, working in a tractor that turns night into day means more productivity.”