AGCO showcases precision ag at Ag on the Mall event

Source: AGCO Corp.

AGCO Corporation, a global supplier of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, is showcasing products from across its brands at the Association of Equipment Manufacturer’s (AEM) Celebration of Modern Ag on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., May 6-8, 2024. Farmer-focused solutions from its Fendt, Massey Ferguson and Precision Planting brands will be on display for policymakers and the public to learn more about the sustainable solutions that equipment manufacturers provide to farmers globally.

With a theme of “The Future of Food and Farming,” the event celebrates America’s equipment manufacturers, farmers, ranchers and innovators who are working together to increase food production in a sustainable manner. AGCO joins more than 20 participating AEM member companies that will showcase alternatively powered equipment, autonomous systems with live demonstrations and an array of other tools.

AGCO’s exhibit will include the Fendt Momentum planter, Massey Ferguson’s new 500R sprayer, the fuel-flexible AGCO Power CORE75 engine and Precision Planting’s Radicle Agronomics soil testing lab. Product experts will be on hand to describe each solution’s purpose, capabilities and the benefits they bring to farmers and the world’s food supply.

Bill Hurley, AGCO vice president of Government Affairs and AEM Ag Chair, views the event as a crucial educational opportunity for all participants.

“The world’s farmers face big challenges with rising populations, environmental concerns and regulatory requirements,” he commented. “Ag on the Mall provides an ideal chance for everyone – farmers, policymakers and manufacturers – to engage in meaningful dialogue that leads to programs and policies that help farmers achieve their mission of feeding the world.”