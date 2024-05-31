Aggreko extends BESS fleet with $200 million investment

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

31 May 2024

Aggreko will offer BESSs in a range of sizes Aggreko will offer BESSs in a range of sizes (Photo: Aggreko)

Aggreko has increased its investment in battery energy storage systems (BESS) to about $200m to support improved access to the latest energy solutions and support reaching net-zero targets.

A ‘significant proportion’ of the investment will be used to grow the BESS fleet. The systems are intended for on-site machine recharging and to act as a backup power source.

Used alone or as part of a hybrid setup, the BESSs can reduce emissions, including NOx, while also helping to resolve capacity constraints.

The expansion of the fleet across European markets will include small, mid-size and large BESSs. The plan is part of Aggreko’s Greener Upgrades initiative, which is intended to support customers as they switch to low-carbon solutions.

The new tech is a key element in the Energising Change sustainability program.

In 2023, the company is reported to have invested more than $140 million in the Greener Upgrades portfolio, including new steam boilers, Stage 5 generators, battery storage and oil-free compressors and chillers.

The initiative is intended to support companies in a series of different business sectors, including construction, manufacturing, data centers and utilities.

“At Aggreko, our sectorised approach enables us to really understand customers challenges and help them select the best solution without risk of capital investment,” said Rodrigo Salim, head of Product Line – Battery & Energy Storage at Aggreko.

Asia EU Europe Global North America Power generation Power Technology Electrification Emissions Power System Green Technology Power Generation Technology Battery storage Sustainability Energy Storage Systems Batteries - Lithium Charging systems
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
Simon Kelly Sales Manager Tel: +44 (0) 1892 786 223 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA