Aggreko extends BESS fleet with $200 million investment

Aggreko will offer BESSs in a range of sizes (Photo: Aggreko)

Aggreko has increased its investment in battery energy storage systems (BESS) to about $200m to support improved access to the latest energy solutions and support reaching net-zero targets.

A ‘significant proportion’ of the investment will be used to grow the BESS fleet. The systems are intended for on-site machine recharging and to act as a backup power source.

Used alone or as part of a hybrid setup, the BESSs can reduce emissions, including NOx, while also helping to resolve capacity constraints.

The expansion of the fleet across European markets will include small, mid-size and large BESSs. The plan is part of Aggreko’s Greener Upgrades initiative, which is intended to support customers as they switch to low-carbon solutions.

The new tech is a key element in the Energising Change sustainability program.

In 2023, the company is reported to have invested more than $140 million in the Greener Upgrades portfolio, including new steam boilers, Stage 5 generators, battery storage and oil-free compressors and chillers.

The initiative is intended to support companies in a series of different business sectors, including construction, manufacturing, data centers and utilities.

“At Aggreko, our sectorised approach enables us to really understand customers challenges and help them select the best solution without risk of capital investment,” said Rodrigo Salim, head of Product Line – Battery & Energy Storage at Aggreko.