Allison to supply transmissions for combat vehicles

Allison Transmission announced it has signed a contract with BAE Systems Hägglunds, a European producer of tracked combat vehicles, to provide the Allison 4040 MX propulsion solution for ongoing CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) programs, with production expected to begin in 2028.

This collaboration is a continuation of a longstanding relationship between the two companies. Both BAE Systems’ BvS10 and Beowulf tracked vehicles are equipped with the Allison 3000 Specialty Series transmissions.

The new 4040 MX transmission will equip ongoing CV90 programs including the CV90Mk IV IFV. The agreement also assures long-term support to the existing fleet of X300-equipped CV90s.

Designed and manufactured in Sweden, the CV90 IFV can accommodate a crew of three and up to eight soldiers and is renowned for its crew and passenger protection. Nearly a thousand CV90s are currently operated by Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland. BAE Systems Hägglunds recently won IFV contracts in Slovakia and Czech Republic for approximately 400 new vehicles.

“Allison Transmission is proud to support BAE Systems Hägglunds, their incredibly talented workforce and leadership and their impressive vehicles,” said Dana Pittard, vice president of Defense Programs, Allison Transmission. “We are excited to deliver a new product uniquely designed for the CV90 Mk IV vehicle and the numerous nations who trust this vehicle to execute their toughest missions.”

The 4040 MX extends Allison’s medium weight offering in its cross-drive product portfolio as an uprated variant of the 3040 MX cross-drive transmission found in the U.S. Army’s M10 Booker Combat Vehicle.