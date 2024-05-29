Amaggi receives green light for B100 biodiesel test

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

29 May 2024

River transport boat in Brazil River transport boat in Brazil (Photo: Amaggi)

Amaggi, a Brazilian commodities company reported to be the world’s largest producer of soybeans, has received the first authorisation from the national government to start testing of B100 biodiesel in a river vessel.

Granted by the Board of the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), the move is described as another step towards the decarbonisation of company operations.

Authorisation from ANP overs use of B100 biodiesel for a specific journey, based on information defining the origin and destination, plus the quantity of biofuel needed for the journey.

In this case, the vessel will travel between Porto Velho and Itacoatiara on the Madeira and Amazon rivers. The trip is expected to use about 150,000 litres of biodiesel.

Following a successful journey and delivery of all related test and fuel consumption/efficiency data, Amaggi is expected to request ANP approval for continuous use of biodiesel.

This first test of biodiesel in a vessel follows Amaggi announcing that it will have the first farm to use 100% B100 in all of its agricultural machinery. Additionally, the company has added 100 vehicles to its fleet which can use the same fuel.

The B100 used in the river boat test is produced at the company’s biodiesel plant in Lucas do Rio Verde. Raw material for the fuel is largely delivered from grain crushing operations.

