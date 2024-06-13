Amplify Cell Technologies formed from battery JV

Accelera by Cummins, Daimler and PACCAR complete JV formation with new name and new CEO

Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Trucks & Buses US Holding LLC and PACCAR have completed the formation of their joint venture to advance zero-emissions technology for electric commercial vehicles and industrial applications. The JV, now known as Amplify Cell Technologies, will localize battery cell production and the battery supply chain in the United States.

Amplify will soon begin construction of a 21-GWh factory in Marshall County, Miss., with potential for further expansion as demand grows. The factory is expected to create more than 2,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs and is targeting the start of its production operations in 2027, the announcement stated.

Kel Kearns, who has been named CEO, will lead Amplify in producing differentiated lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery cells for commercial vehicle customers in North America. Kearns’ career spans several decades including various roles in automotive and manufacturing industries, with his most recent responsibility focused on large-scale electric vehicle manufacturing.

Accelera, Daimler Truck and PACCAR each own 30% of the business. EVE Energy, which serves as the technology partner with 10% ownership, contributes its battery cell design and manufacturing experience to the venture.

Cummins Chair and CEO Jennifer Rumsey, sees the formation of Amplify as another means to meet customers’ varied needs in their decarbonization journey. “Amplify Cell Technologies will enable Accelera by Cummins and our partners to deliver solutions that best serve our customers and the planet,” she added.

Preston Feight, PACCAR CEO, agreed, noting, “Amplify Cell Technologies will enable PACCAR to offer customers cost-effective premium quality battery electric powertrains that meet their operational and sustainability needs. We are pleased to begin this exciting venture with these world class partners.”

“For Daimler Truck, a strict focus on costs and smart capital allocation are the key levers to succeed on the path toward truly sustainable transportation,” said John O’Leary, president and CEO of Daimler Truck North America. “This partnership enables economies of scale beyond Daimler Truck. It is a key puzzle piece of our battery industrialization strategy, ensuring access to the right battery cell technology at the right cost and right time for our customers.”