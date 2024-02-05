Annual summit opens with new name, partner & format

After hosting its “final” Diesel Progress Summit in 2023, the New Year brings with it a new era as KHL Group relaunches the event as the Power Progress Summit to coincide with the rebranding of the Diesel Progress and Diesel Progress International publications as Power Progress and Power Progress International. Along with the new name, the sixth annual event for the global engine & powertrain technology industry ushers in a new partner and a revised format.

The event features a new name, new partner, new format and even more topics to help attendees navigate the energy transition. (Photo: Eason Photography)

The event, which will take place October 1-2, 2024, at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill., will cover off-highway machinery used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry and marine applications, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles. It will focus on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains that are being driven by emissions regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies.

This year’s theme, “Developments in Digitalization & Decarbonization” will also bring into play conversations related to automation and autonomy, connectivity, artificial intelligence and more in relation to their role in accelerating strategies to deliver more efficient and lower/zero-carbon solutions.

Partnering with the program this year will be the Off-Highway Conference, presented by Off-Highway Research, KHL’s industry leading data and research firm covering the global off-highway equipment markets. It will deliver state of the industry reports, both regional and global, and examine how alternative energy solutions will factor into the market outlook.

With the addition of the Off-Highway Conference, this year’s conference agenda will include a full day and a half of captivating content targeted specifically to the needs and interests of machinery and vehicle OEMs, equipment owners, engine manufacturers and distributors and component and powertrain suppliers. In addition, day one will be capped off with the annual Power Progress Awards, featuring a host of new categories specifically targeted to the evolving market and intended to celebrate excellence and success in product design and development.

If you work in engines, powertrains and new power technologies, this is an essential event that you won’t want to miss!

To learn more or to register to attend, visit PowerProgressSummit.com.