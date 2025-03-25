Are hybrid generators the best bet for sustainable power?

The road to reduced carbon emissions and cleaner energy solutions was never likely to be smooth.

Scalable Energy Solutions: Multiple hybrid power units running in parallel to efficiently handle large energy loads, ensuring reliable and sustainable power

This is true globally, but particularly in the US today, where the new administration’s views on sustainability are yet to be made clear.

Of course, administrations and policies shift over time, but the momentum toward reduced emissions is unlikely to be reversed and there is growing recognition that reducing reliance on fossil fuels is necessary.

Governments can steer the conversation, but technology and science are driving the transition.

Even so, many construction businesses will feel that switching to full electric or alternative fuel solutions right now may be a step too far. How then should contractors move towards a more sustainable business model?

The power to make a power choice

Hybrid generators are emerging as a viable solution, bridging the gap between conventional diesel power and fully renewable energy sources.

Joe Norris is VP of support and large power projects at ANA Inc, which has been distributing mobile power and air solutions since 2017. In 2022, the company took a lead on alternative power solutions when it introduced its EBOSS hybrid energy system, with a combination of battery storage, solar and diesel power, creating a microgrid.

According to Norris, the declining cost of solar photovoltaic and wind energy is paving the way for hybrid microgrid systems to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable electricity. These systems can be quickly deployed in remote areas beyond the reach of utility grids, regions with unstable power supplies, or locations where electricity delivery times are significantly prolonged.

Joe Norris, VP of support and large power projects at ANA Inc

Norris says the development and subsequent feedback from the market has completely shifted the company’s business strategy. “Around 90% of our R&D and directional hiring for engineering is now aimed at creating a sustainable journey to zero emissions, in the fastest way we can get there,” he says.

“When we started down this path, some six years ago, there was some cultural resistance from within the world of diesel power generation. As well as hesitation from the broader rental market”

“But the pandemic really changed things. As more people started working from home, ordering items online, more power had to be delivered consistently to sometimes remote places. Ultimately, people have become more open to exploring new methods of power delivery and that attitude has gravitated into construction and other energy-hungry industries.”

Diesel: The problem and the solution

In construction, diesel has long been the backbone of power generation, but its inefficiencies and emissions challenges have been highlighted in recent years.

For one thing, traditional diesel generators are often oversized for their intended applications, leading to excessive fuel consumption and unnecessary emissions.

But Norris believes there are many reasons why it’s far too soon to start cutting diesel out of the power-generation equation.

“Is diesel the problem?” he says. “For sure, it’s one problem, but it’s also part of the solution. When we develop a hybrid system, we are always targeting the most efficient way to burn the fuel, converting it into the most usable kilowatts possible.

“We could switch to pure battery technology, but batteries still have to be recharged, whether that’s via the grid or using diesel technology, or using an alternative form of power generation.”

According to Norris, an efficiently operated diesel generator package recharging a battery can result in minimal particulate matter emissions.

“NOx [nitric oxide and nitrogen oxide] is still there,” he says, “but it’s controllable and minimal and well within specifications. CO2 is also controllable and well understood, so you could know the precise amount of fuel burned to the ratio of CO2 and NOx.

“I It’s simply more realistic and useful to use hybrid technology to ensure we are burning resources available to us today at a responsible rate. I prefer this approach over simply saying, ‘Let’s eliminate diesel engines or labeling diesel as the problem”

A graphic illustrating the potential advantages of hybrid generators compared to traditional generators

“In a hybrid grid, established with an optimal formation, diesel engines can be extremely efficient. And we can track their performance in the field, using telematics.

“We are doing this now, with our own power generation technology. The numbers speak for themselves – and they are impressive.”

In fact, ANA’s published figures for 2025 show that, across the 50 most used EBOSS units currently in operation, fuel savings of up to 80% are matched by an 80% reduction in CO2 emissions.

Digging deeper into the figures for the EBOSS units, reviewed over the same period, analysis shows that the number of oil changes was, on average, reduced by 59, while engine hours were reduced by 87% (equivalent to an average of around 592 engine hours saved per unit).

Furthermore, from a sustainability perspective, the EBOSS units mitigated more than 935,000 lbs. of CO2 over the review period.

Hybrid Power in Action: Hybrid generators provide temporary control power for wind turbines, ensuring seamless operation until a utility connection is established

Put simply, in a well-designed hybrid microgrid, diesel engines will run at peak efficiency, ensuring energy is generated only when needed, thereby reducing fuel consumption and maintenance costs.

The financial perspective

While there are clear benefits to utilizing a microgrid from a fuel-reduction perspective, the initial cost against return on investment (ROI) equation is still proving a barrier for a lot of potential buyers, says Norris.

“The acceptance of the technology benefits is there,” he says, “but it’s not a cost be damned scenario, so it’s important that we in the industry do all we can to get the per kilowatt cost down to the rate of utility.

“In fact, looking at the initial cost, in the face of a pretty volatile fuel market, it’s not prohibitive over the course of several years. A hybrid solution will give you more stability with a mix of renewable energy.

“Also, depreciation schedules for hybrid equipment could be more favorable for taxation purposes, which further improves the financial viability.”

When it comes to the total cost of ownership, the potential benefits are clear. The microgrid is more electrical, less mechanical, which can increase its expected lifespan.

Norris explains that, in one year, where a diesel generator may be running almost constantly (up to 8700 hours), that same generator, as part of a microgrid, could have its runtime reduced to as little as 300 hours (equivalent to just 12.5 days).

“Think of the savings in maintenance costs alone, the saving in diesel costs alone,” he says. “Now the initial outlay might begin to look pretty nominal.”

The future of power generation

Ultimately, trusting a single power source – whether that’s diesel, battery or renewables – to meet all power demands on a modern construction project is currently unrealistic.

Most construction professionals recognize that the future lies in power solutions that integrate multiple energy sources, to create resilient and sustainable working methods.

Localized microgrids can also reduce dependency on ageing power grids, which are increasingly strained by fast-growing energy consumption and ever more extreme weather events.

Hybrid power solutions can mitigate these issues, providing more stable and efficient power generation at construction sites.

As the shift towards alternative on-site power gains pace and technology continues to evolve, hybrid generators look set to play a significant role in shaping the new energy landscape.

--------

This article was produced by KHL Content Studio, in collaboration with experts at ANA Inc.

--------

All images courtesy of ANA Inc.