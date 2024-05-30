ATRI appoints new board members

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) announced the appointment of Brett Merritt, president of Cummins’ Engine Business, and Harold Sumerford, Jr., CEO of J&M Tank Lines, to the organization’s board of directors. Derek Leathers, ATRI board chair and chairman and CEO of Werner Enterprises, made the appointments.

Brett Merritt, president of Cummins’ Engine Business. (Photo: American Transportation Research Institute)

Harold Sumerford, Jr., CEO of J&M Tank Lines. (Photo: American Transportation Research Institute)

“These gentlemen bring a wealth of industry experience and expertise to our board,” said ATRI President and COO Rebecca Brewster. “ATRI benefits from a very engaged board of directors, and we welcome the involvement of Brett and Harold.”

Merritt has spent more than 26 years in the automotive and commercial vehicle industry. He joined Cummins Inc. in 2009 as on-highway sales director for Cummins Emissions Solutions and later as general manager of CES North America. He joined the Engine Business in the global medium-duty on-highway business in 2012. Soon after, Merritt transitioned to overseeing the entire on-highway business. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and liberal arts management from Indiana University as well as a master’s in business administration from Harvard Business School.

Sumerford joined J&M Tank Lines in 1976 and has over 45 years of experience in the trucking industry. In 2002, he was named CEO and began to focus primarily on the tank truck business. Sumerford has been involved in various industry associations throughout his career. He is past chair of the National Tank Truck Carriers, the Georgia Motor Trucking Association and most recently the American Trucking Associations. Sumerford received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgia State University.