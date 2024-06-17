Awards electrify with options for new power, concepts & prototypes

The Power Progress Summit Awards are a highlight of the annual Power Progress Summit, which will be held October 1-2, 2024, in Chicago, Ill. The program, along with the sixth annual summit and related publications, underwent a name change this year, moving from Diesel Progress to Power Progress to reflect the changing dynamics within the industry. To correspond with this change, the 2024 awards introduce new and updated categories to better reflect the energy transition taking place in the various markets the summit covers.

New categories and submission criteria offer even more opportunities to win in 2024. Shown: Diesel Progress Summit Awards from 2023. (Photo: Eason Photography)

One such change is the addition of the Electrification Technology of the Year category, targeted to any supplier who has developed electrified components or related technology used in pure electric or engine/electric hybrid powertrains. This could include batteries, battery management systems (including cooling), electric motors, fuel cells, etc. While focused primarily on suppliers of power and drivetrain components, OEMs can also enter with complete machines incorporating such new power technologies.

The program also introduces the Off-highway Product Application of the Year category for new off-highway equipment or vehicles (construction, mining, agricultural, turf, marine, etc.). Intended primarily for OEMs, it highlights unique, technologically advanced or “ground-breaking” applications of power systems (all fuel types) and/or powertrain components. Third-party submission from suppliers, OEMs, distributors and others are encouraged!

Another new category for 2024 is Product Development Team of the Year – representing your chance to recognize your team for their collaboration and innovation in the area of new product development. It is open to all powertrain and component suppliers and OEMs.

Finally, for this year’s program, many of the categories no longer limit entries to products that have entered into production within the specified 12-month period. That means that newly introduced products, including prototypes and concepts, are now eligible in select categories! (See criteria for individual categories for details.)

There are more opportunities than ever to recognize the hard work of your product development teams throughout the past year.

But don’t wait to enter – the submission deadline is July 1!

Click here to learn more about the Power Progress Summit, then find the full list of award categories, award entry form and submission criteria at PowerProgressSummit.com/awards.