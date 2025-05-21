Axiomatic adds Automotive Ethernet

Axiomatic’s Automotive Ethernet is available in multiple form factors to meet specific OEM needs. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

Axiomatic Technologies Corporation is no stranger to electronic control design. Founded in Toronto, in 1991, it has been designing and engineering control systems for machine and vehicle OEMs and control system integrators from its Canadian manufacturing facility for more than three decades.

Today, its electronic valve controllers, I/O, DC-DC power converters, motor controls, battery chargers, protocol converters, inclinometers and switches are installed in construction and mining vehicles, buses, commercial trucks, lift equipment, industrial machines and generator sets across the globe. The company continues to diversify and innovate, showing its latest technology at Bauma last month in Munich.

Among its newest offerings is an Automotive Ethernet to interface with camera and lidar streams to Ethernet. It is available in multiple form factors to meet specific OEM needs.

“We have one input to one output; we have five inputs. We’re making one, it’s going to have 16 inputs,” said Amanda Wilkins, chief marketing officer, Axiomatic Technologies Corporation. “We do first whatever our customers ask for – a lot of custom designs for OEMs – and then review what is needed for a generic market requirement. Because we own the IP, we can market a generic version with some different firmware and features, as well.”

Cost-effective, flexible alternative

Ethernet and Automotive Ethernet communications are being added to the I/O of Axiomatic’s DC motor and BLDC DC motor controller family for handling autonomous vehicle connectivity. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

As one of the early suppliers making Automotive Ethernet technology available to the construction equipment market, Wilkins said it means “OEMs can evaluate it before they spend the money to add it to their ECM or their master controllers.”

Potential utilization includes mobile equipment as well as other applications. “We can add connectivity connection points to other things – for example, we’re adding Automotive Ethernet to a laser receiver,” Wilkins explained. “We’re adding in the functionality to the standard control platforms.

“Basically, we’re trying to go up in power for our inverter DC motor and BLDC DC motor controller family to handle electrification, and we’re adding Ethernet and Automotive Ethernet communications to the I/O for handling autonomous vehicle connectivity,” she added.

Automotive Ethernet allows for a single twisted pair cable rather than four wires. “It’s a cheaper way of cabling that then lends itself to this usability through camera interfaces needing to communicate with the rest of the machine, which runs on CANbus or Ethernet,” she explained.

The platforms offered by Axiomatic are flexible, with different enclosures or circuit boards available to minimize costs even further. “On our products, we offer configurability and universal inputs for signal inputs so it’s not limited; it can be analog or digital inputs,” Wilkins added. “We have different software options for the outputs, as well. So, we try to be versatile.”

Axiomatic also showed a selection of 48V DC-DC converters, the AX020800 valve controller, Dual H-Bridge Controller, 9-Channel CAN Router with Ethernet port and other new solutions at Bauma. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

More solutions ahead

In addition to the Automotive Ethernet, Axiomatic also showed a selection of 48V DC-DC converters, the AX020800 valve controller, Dual H-Bridge Controller, 9-Channel CAN Router with Ethernet port and other new solutions at Bauma.

Wilkins said the company is developing new products all the time and was coming away with four to six new development ideas from the show. “We’ll go back and develop them with our engineers, because we have a whole team of engineers that do hardware, software and mechanical design,” she said.

Axiomatic will also continue to work on its power-over-Ethernet products, along with development of larger and larger DC-DC converters with more power output.

“We have a lot of 48V DC converters that can be turned into solutions for electrification systems,” said Wilkins, “and we’re hoping to do more.”