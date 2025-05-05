Axiomatic expands controller offerings

Axiomatic is expanding its offerings with new controllers, its first Bluetooth beacon gateway product and a CAN-enabled 24VDC/24VDC converter.

AX020800 valve controller. (Photo: Axiomatic)

The new AX020800 valve controller provides four signal inputs and eight proportional outputs to drive actuators, hydraulic valves or motors in off-highway equipment in distributed valve control CAN networked work functions. It accepts four Universal Command Signal Inputs as Voltage (0-2.5, 0-10V), Current (0-20, 4-20mA), Resistive (up to 250kΩ), Frequency/PWM (up to 10kHz) or Digital types from sensors, joysticks, switches or pushbuttons.

The device interfaces with two SAE J1939 CAN networks using auto-baud-rate detection and utilizes a Wake-on-CAN function to save on power. Interfacing with machine battery power, it operates from 8 to 65VDC (12, 24 or 48V nominal).

Axiomatic has also released a rugged Dual H-Bridge Controller for use in machine control systems for actuators, valves and DC motors. It accepts two universal command signal inputs and provides two full H-bridge or proportional (voltage and current) outputs (up to 10 A). Its circuit design allows the user to select multiple configurable input and output types.

Dual H-Bridge Controller. (Photo: Axiomatic)

The controller can be programmed for a range of applications using the Axiomatic Electronic Assistant without the need for custom firmware. It features auto-baud-rate detection for the SAE J1939 network connection.

Interfacing with machine battery power, the controller operates from 8 to 80VDC at nominal voltages 12, 24 or 48VDC.

The fully enclosed power converter has an IP67 rating and has one 14-pin TE AMP connector. It is designed for harsh environments and operates from -40 to 85° C (-40 to 185° F).

Another recent release is Axiomatic’s first Bluetooth beacon gateway product, the AX141156 CAN-Bluetooth Beacon Gateway.

The device receives Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) messages from tire pressure sensor or other Bluetooth beacons and sends the data over a machine’s CAN (SAE J1939) network. It supports up to eight beacons simultaneously. It can be configured wirelessly using the CAN2BLE Configuration app.

AX141156 CAN-Bluetooth Beacon Gateway. (Photo: Axiomatic)

SAE J1939 is the CAN bus protocol for operation. It supports baud rates of 20, 50, 100, 125, 250, and 500 kbps as well as 1 Mbps and features auto-baud-rate detection.

The device has rugged packaging and performance for IP67, high vibration and off-highway machine environments. It operates from -30 to 85° C (-22 to 185 °F).

The company also announced it is developing an isolated CAN-enabled 24VDC/24VDC converter with 350W power out. The CAN connection allows for real time diagnostics, controlled shutdowns and other features. Wake-on-CAN functionality is utilized to reduce power consumption.

The AX080310 operates from 10 to 40VDC with reverse polarity, undervoltage and overvoltage protection. An Enable connection is also provided.

Regulated output voltage is 24VDC, 15A. Protections include overcurrent, short-circuit and overtemperature. Efficiency is 92%.

The power converter is IP67 rated and operates from -40 to 85° C (-40 to 185° F).

Also in development is the AX130410 controller, which simulates an LVDT signal with high precision for use in various industrial applications. High precision is achieved via the use of FPGA technology.

The signal conditioner interfaces with various communication networks to provide a command message and generates two isolated outputs of 1-5VAC. An internal oscillator outputs at 400 Hz +/- 0.1% at 3VAC as an excitation source. Based on the command message, output voltage A increases from 1 to 5VAC and output voltage B decreases from 5 to 1VAC. Short circuit protection is provided.

A key feature is quick configuration to permit use in different setups by the end user.

The LVDT simulator interfaces with CAN and Ethernet TCP/IP networks. Adjustments can be accomplished with the Axiomatic Electronic Assistant or a web-browser. A USB-C interface is also provided.

The device operates from 4 to 32VDC with reverse polarity protection. The LVDT Simulator mounts on a DIN rail and operates from -40 to 85° C (-40 to 185° F).