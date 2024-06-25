Axiomatic Modbus/CAN routers

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

25 June 2024

The AX141810A and AX141830A Modbus/CAN router models from Axiomatic forward data between Modbus TCP/IP, Modbus RTU, and SAE J1939 CAN networks. They are differentiated by the number of routing rules and message definitions.

The company said AX141810A is a general-purpose device with support for both directions, Modbus (RTU and TCP/IP) to CAN and vice versa. It ships without any configuration to give users the freedom to set up the parameters. The actual conversion logic setup is highly application specific.

The AX141830A is targeted mainly for CAN to Modbus direction communication.

CAN The Axiomatic AX141810A Modbus router is a general-purpose device with support for both directions, Modbus to CAN and vice versa (Photo: Axiomatic)

These routers are upgraded versions of the company’s AX141810 and AX141830 Modbus router models. They feature a more powerful microcontroller from the STM32H7 Series for improved speed and memory. All parameters of these devices can be configured using a web browser. Their network parameters can be configured through Axiomatic Electronic Assistant, as well.

Both router models can be powered with an input voltage of 9 to 36V DC. They come in IP67 rated enclosures with a TE Deutsch connector each and are designed for the harsh environments of off-highway or industrial equipment. They operate from -40 to 65°C (-40 to 149°F).

Other Components Software & Technology Hydraulics Software Engines/Engine Parts Joysticks & steering wheels Telematics/IoT/AI Industry News Power Technology Fluid Power Machine automation & autonomy Electrical system Monitors & controls
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA