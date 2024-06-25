Axiomatic Modbus/CAN routers

The AX141810A and AX141830A Modbus/CAN router models from Axiomatic forward data between Modbus TCP/IP, Modbus RTU, and SAE J1939 CAN networks. They are differentiated by the number of routing rules and message definitions.

The company said AX141810A is a general-purpose device with support for both directions, Modbus (RTU and TCP/IP) to CAN and vice versa. It ships without any configuration to give users the freedom to set up the parameters. The actual conversion logic setup is highly application specific.

The AX141830A is targeted mainly for CAN to Modbus direction communication.

The Axiomatic AX141810A Modbus router is a general-purpose device with support for both directions, Modbus to CAN and vice versa (Photo: Axiomatic)

These routers are upgraded versions of the company’s AX141810 and AX141830 Modbus router models. They feature a more powerful microcontroller from the STM32H7 Series for improved speed and memory. All parameters of these devices can be configured using a web browser. Their network parameters can be configured through Axiomatic Electronic Assistant, as well.

Both router models can be powered with an input voltage of 9 to 36V DC. They come in IP67 rated enclosures with a TE Deutsch connector each and are designed for the harsh environments of off-highway or industrial equipment. They operate from -40 to 65°C (-40 to 149°F).