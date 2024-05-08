BAE, Eaton collaborate on HD truck electric drives

Electric propulsion supplier BAE Systems and power management provider Eaton are expanding their collaboration to include electric vehicle (EV) solutions for heavy-duty applications, offering manufacturers a complete line of electric drive systems for commercial trucks above 19 tons.

A complete line of electric drive systems will be offered for commercial trucks above 19 tons. (Photo: BAE Systems)

In 2023, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding to provide electric drive technology solutions for the medium-duty truck market. As part of that collaboration, BAE Systems said it would incorporate its electric motor and silicon carbide/gallium nitride power electronics suite with Eaton’s MD four-speed EV transmission to provide a comprehensive EV system for medium-duty vehicles.

BAE Systems will now combine its electric motor and suite of power dense, advanced power electronics with Eaton’s HD 4-speed EV transmission to provide a full heavy-duty EV system. Along with the existing MD-4 solution, the integrated systems are designed for medium- and heavy-duty applications, including pick-up and delivery trucks, school and transit buses and material handling, refuse and regional haul trucks.

“By expanding our scope to include more vehicle ratings, our robust system ensures high performance and reliability across a wider range of classes and sizes,” said Mark Kramer, business unit director, ePowertrain, Eaton’s Vehicle Group.

BAE Systems’ power electronics feature advanced materials and a compact, modular design that uses fewer parts, making it reliable and adaptable to diverse platforms, the announcement noted. Eaton’s MD and HD EV transmissions are purpose-built to increase range, grade capability and acceleration for commercial electric vehicles.

“We are combining our expertise and proven technology to provide customers with a complete EV solution,” said Bob Lamanna, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems.