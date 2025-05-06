Bailey Electronics breaks ground in Canada

Bailey International’s electronics division announced the groundbreaking for a new facility in Victoria, BC.

Bailey Electronics, formerly known as Sure Grip Controls, specializes in designing and manufacturing custom controls for heavy equipment manufacturers in industries such as agriculture, construction, forestry, and transportation. Its new “state-of-the-art” facility will be designed to support future growth, while optimizing current production capabilities, engineering and workflow efficiencies, the announcement stated.

Once completed, the project will integrate the division’s operations within a single facility.

“This groundbreaking marks an exciting chapter for Bailey,” said Darren Lockyer, vice president of Bailey’s electronics division. “This new facility represents our vision for the future. By ultimately uniting our teams under one roof, we will be better positioned to develop the customized control solutions our customers rely on.”

Ken Baker, CEO of Bailey International, stated: “Breaking ground on this facility reflects our long-term commitment to technological excellence in the Victoria, BC area. This facility will stand as a foundation for our future success, enabling greater operational collaboration, production capacity growth, and further strengthening our partnerships with the manufacturers we’re proud to serve.”

The new facility is scheduled for completion by December 2026.