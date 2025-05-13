Battery Analytics launched for MTU battery solutions

Rolls-Royce launched its new Battery Analytics software for its mtu EnergyPack battery solutions at the ees battery trade fair in Munich, Germany in early May 2025.

Battery Analytics provides operators of mtu battery systems with tools for monitoring battery status indicators in real time. (Photo: Rolls-Royce)

Battery Analytics provides operators of mtu battery systems with tools for monitoring battery status indicators in real time and receiving early warnings of potential problems. Intelligent algorithms enable proactive maintenance and performance optimization, which the company said reduces unplanned downtime, protects infrastructure investments and improves operational efficiency. The software seamlessly integrates into Rolls-Royce’s mtu EnergetIQ automation platform.

According to Rolls-Royce, Battery Analytics meets the highest cybersecurity requirements. All data is processed locally in a secure, containerized environment on industrial PCs within the mtu EnergetIQ control cabinets. This provides enhanced cybersecurity, data sovereignty and independence from an internet connection.

Optional cloud connectivity is available through the secure mtu Go platform, providing extra data storage, fleet-wide analytics and remote monitoring for those who run multiple sites or need deeper insights across different assets.