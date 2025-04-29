Bauma 2025 Wrap Up

A brief review of some power solutions on show at the recent Bauma trade fair in Munich

In this video, Julian Buckley takes a look at the new power solutions on show at Bauma 2025, including the new Next Gen X15 engine from Cummins, the 2606 13-litre engine from Perkins, plus an application which uses the Vanguard swappable battery system from Briggs & Stratton.