Baumer adds safety encoder for mobile machinery

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

19 April 2024

Sensor specialist Baumer has added the EAM580 RS encoder to its product lineup. The new encoder is suited for harsh outdoor applications and deployment in mobile machinery such as mobile cranes, tower cranes, concrete pumps, mobile work platforms and commercial vehicles such as refuse trucks.

Baumer EAM580 RS encoder The EAM580 RS magnetic safety encoder meets the latest requirements of functional safety. (Photo: Baumer)

The magnetic safety encoder meets the latest requirements of functional safety, specifically SIL2/PLd according to IEC 61508, ISO 134839:2023 and IEC 61800-5-3. These safety accreditations will give engineers the confidence to accelerate engineering work, Baumer said, and will simplify the supply of additional documentation in parallel system certification mode.

The EAM580 RS utilizes CANOpen Safety and features a stainless steel casing for optimum resistance to aggressive environmental impacts and is immune to shock and vibrations. The encoder delivers a resolution/SRDO of safe acceleration of 16 bit, safe speed of 16 bit and safe position of 32 bit. Steps per revolution are ≤ 16,384/14 bit and number of resolutions ≤ 262,144/18 bit. Baumer said accuracy is assured with a peak performance in precision ± 0.2º (operating at +20 ± 15ºC and ± 0.3º -40 +75ºC) ultra-fast transmission rates, helping to boost machine performance . CANopen features include timer-driven (Event Time) and synchronously triggered (Sync) operating modes.

The EAM580 RS is designed for easy configuration plus provides secondary data such as information on revolutions, operating time and input voltage for machine monitoring. It can be combined with the Baumer Sensor Suite Freeware for easy configuration to meet varied requirements.

The EAM580 RS with clamping flange is immediately available in hollow shaft design.

Other Components Crane-Related Suppliers Industry News Power Technology Commercial Vehicles Transportation
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
Simon Kelly Sales Manager Tel: +44 (0) 1892 786 223 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA