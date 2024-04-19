Baumer adds safety encoder for mobile machinery

Sensor specialist Baumer has added the EAM580 RS encoder to its product lineup. The new encoder is suited for harsh outdoor applications and deployment in mobile machinery such as mobile cranes, tower cranes, concrete pumps, mobile work platforms and commercial vehicles such as refuse trucks.

The EAM580 RS magnetic safety encoder meets the latest requirements of functional safety. (Photo: Baumer)

The magnetic safety encoder meets the latest requirements of functional safety, specifically SIL2/PLd according to IEC 61508, ISO 134839:2023 and IEC 61800-5-3. These safety accreditations will give engineers the confidence to accelerate engineering work, Baumer said, and will simplify the supply of additional documentation in parallel system certification mode.

The EAM580 RS utilizes CANOpen Safety and features a stainless steel casing for optimum resistance to aggressive environmental impacts and is immune to shock and vibrations. The encoder delivers a resolution/SRDO of safe acceleration of 16 bit, safe speed of 16 bit and safe position of 32 bit. Steps per revolution are ≤ 16,384/14 bit and number of resolutions ≤ 262,144/18 bit. Baumer said accuracy is assured with a peak performance in precision ± 0.2º (operating at +20 ± 15ºC and ± 0.3º -40 +75ºC) ultra-fast transmission rates, helping to boost machine performance . CANopen features include timer-driven (Event Time) and synchronously triggered (Sync) operating modes.

The EAM580 RS is designed for easy configuration plus provides secondary data such as information on revolutions, operating time and input voltage for machine monitoring. It can be combined with the Baumer Sensor Suite Freeware for easy configuration to meet varied requirements.

The EAM580 RS with clamping flange is immediately available in hollow shaft design.