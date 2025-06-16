BEM celebrates 10th anniversary

BEM H Series generators (Photo: BEM)

BEM, manufacturer of high-speed alternators and other power generation systems, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025.

BEM produces generators for marine applications, power plants, data centres and other energy-intensive industries. These include the L Series medium-voltage generators for marine, through to the H Series for hydrogen-based systems. These were recently joined by a new line of 25 MW alternators intended to support future high power generation demands.

Since 2020, BEM has delivered more than 600 individual units per year

Founded in 2015 by Yanqing Qu, a graduate of TU Darmstadt in Germany, the company now has primary sites in Wuxi, China and Ingolstadt, Germany. With 150 employees from nine different countries, the company has worked on projects in more than 30 regions.

The company further has locations in Shanghai, Wuhan and northern Germany, which helps to maintain market flexibility and support shorter response times.

According to BEM, about 95% of components used in company products are sourced within 30 kilometres of the Wuxi plant. This has helped to reduce lead times to between 12 and 16 weeks, reported to be about half the industry average.

Across the company, teams from China and Germany collaborate across design, quality control and testing to meet global certification standards, including IP56 protection for offshore applications.

In one case BEM, in partnership with AECC, an oil and gas company in China, delivered four high-speed alternators for use in Taihang 7 gas turbines intended for off-shore platforms.

Each alternator provided by BEM generates more than 5,000 kWh per hour, sufficient to power about 500 homes. The units reduced annual CO2 output by 80,000 tons compared to conventional generators.