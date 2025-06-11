Bendix ADAS now available on Kenworth T680

The latest version of the Fusion advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) from Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC is available on Kenworth’s T680 long-haul tractor.

The system offers a new Pedestrian Autonomous Emergency Braking (PAEB) feature and a new High Beam Assist feature. A new forward-facing camera and upgraded software support the system, which is part of three ADAS packages Kenworth recently announced for the T680 – ADAS, ADAS PRO and ADAS PREMIER.

The Kenworth T680 is now available with the Bendix Fusion system. (Photo: Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems)

The PAEB feature can potentially provide audible and visual alerts and braking in response to a detected forward pedestrian in the vehicle’s path. The High Beam Assist option, when enabled, may automatically deactivate the high beam headlights under certain conditions.

In addition to those enhancements, the Fusion system on Kenworth T680s includes previously available features, including autonomous emergency braking (AEB), multi-lane autonomous emergency braking, highway departure braking (HDB), stationary vehicle braking (SVB), lane departure warning (LDW) and BlindSpotter side object detection system.

Because it is built on the foundation of the Bendix ESP Electronic Stability Program full-stability system, the company said the Fusion system also helps drivers potentially mitigate additional crash situations, including rollovers and loss-of-control incidents.